LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > World > “I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

Trump's tariffs: US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he used the threat of tariffs to halt five of the eight wars he says were stopped during his tenure. He also asserted that the United States is currently earning “trillions of dollars” through tariffs imposed on countries around the world, revenue he believes has boosted the American economy.

"I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8..." Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts (Photo Credit: ANI)
"I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8..." Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts (Photo Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 10:22:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

Trump’s tariffs: US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he used the threat of tariffs to halt five of the eight wars he says were stopped during his tenure. He also asserted that the United States is currently earning “trillions of dollars” through tariffs imposed on countries around the world, revenue he believes has boosted the American economy.

In a post shared on his platform Truth Social, Trump repeated that these economic measures served as a strategic tool. According to him, he prevented “five out of the eight wars” specifically because adversaries feared tariff consequences.

“We are taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs. I have stopped 5 of the eight WARS directly because of the threat of Tariffs if they don’t stop fighting or, better yet, if they start,” he wrote, stressing that tariff pressure can be an alternative to military action.

Recalls Claim Of Intervening In India–Pakistan Tensions

Trump’s latest remarks follow his earlier insistence that tariff-related diplomacy played a role in de-escalating the India–Pakistan standoff in May this year. India, however, has never acknowledged any involvement from Trump in the ceasefire understanding between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Taking aim at President Joe Biden, Trump claimed that inflation has now fallen to almost negligible levels, despite what he described as “the worst in USA history” when Biden was in office. Trump also referenced stock market performance, saying, “The Stock Market just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH for the 48th time in 9 months.”

In his post, he criticized conservative figure Leonard Leo, the Koch network, and several unnamed countries, accusing them of “ripping off” the United States through their own tariff regimes. “To Leonard Leo, Koch, and all of the Countries and Slimeballs that have ripped off the United States of America for years through the use of their own Tariffs, we don’t have a Court System that’s going to let you destroy our Country any longer,” he wrote, doubling down on his belief that tariffs are essential to protecting American interests.

Trump Credits Election Date And Tariffs

Trump further declared that the US is currently “the richest, strongest, and most respected” it has ever been. He attributed this status to two major factors, “November 5th,” the date of the 2024 presidential election, and the tariff policies he champions. In his view, both elements have significantly contributed to strengthening America on the global stage.

ALSO READ: ‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 10:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump tariffglobal-conflictshome-hero-pos-5united statesus president donald trump

RELATED News

Several International Airlines Cancel Flights To And From Venezuela, After U.S. FAA Issues Warning Of ‘Potentially Hazardous Situation’

John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis at 34

‘Most Expensive Picture’: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook & Top CEOs in Rare Candid Meeting- Real or Fake?

Rodney Rogers Dies at 54: Former Wake Forest Star, NBA Player Cause of Death, Net Worth, Career, Age & More

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

LATEST NEWS

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

161 Packets, 20 Kg Of Explosive Material, Found Near School In Uttarakhand, Security On High Alert After Delhi Blast

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

Delhi NCR Breathes TOXIC Air, AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas, Check Out The GRAP Measures

Shootout In Greater Noida: Gunmen Open Fire On Students’ Car, Several Vehicles Damaged

Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Warns Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Of Heavy Rainfall

26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Las Vegas GP Live Telecast On TV, And Mobile Apps In India

Gurugram Horror: Severed Head, Chopped Braids and Leg of Minor Girl Found, Police Suspect ‘Black Magic’ Ritual

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts
“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts
“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts
“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

QUICK LINKS