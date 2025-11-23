“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

Trump’s tariffs: US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he used the threat of tariffs to halt five of the eight wars he says were stopped during his tenure. He also asserted that the United States is currently earning “trillions of dollars” through tariffs imposed on countries around the world, revenue he believes has boosted the American economy.

In a post shared on his platform Truth Social, Trump repeated that these economic measures served as a strategic tool. According to him, he prevented “five out of the eight wars” specifically because adversaries feared tariff consequences.

“We are taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs. I have stopped 5 of the eight WARS directly because of the threat of Tariffs if they don’t stop fighting or, better yet, if they start,” he wrote, stressing that tariff pressure can be an alternative to military action.

Recalls Claim Of Intervening In India–Pakistan Tensions

Trump’s latest remarks follow his earlier insistence that tariff-related diplomacy played a role in de-escalating the India–Pakistan standoff in May this year. India, however, has never acknowledged any involvement from Trump in the ceasefire understanding between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Taking aim at President Joe Biden, Trump claimed that inflation has now fallen to almost negligible levels, despite what he described as “the worst in USA history” when Biden was in office. Trump also referenced stock market performance, saying, “The Stock Market just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH for the 48th time in 9 months.”

In his post, he criticized conservative figure Leonard Leo, the Koch network, and several unnamed countries, accusing them of “ripping off” the United States through their own tariff regimes. “To Leonard Leo, Koch, and all of the Countries and Slimeballs that have ripped off the United States of America for years through the use of their own Tariffs, we don’t have a Court System that’s going to let you destroy our Country any longer,” he wrote, doubling down on his belief that tariffs are essential to protecting American interests.

Trump Credits Election Date And Tariffs

Trump further declared that the US is currently “the richest, strongest, and most respected” it has ever been. He attributed this status to two major factors, “November 5th,” the date of the 2024 presidential election, and the tariff policies he champions. In his view, both elements have significantly contributed to strengthening America on the global stage.

