'I Inherited A War That…': Donald Trump Issues Big Statement, Slams Ukraine For 'Zero Gratitude' As Peace Talks Kick Off In Geneva

Trump said that during his first term, there was 'not even a mention' of such a conflict. He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to attack Ukraine because he 'saw Sleepy Joe in action.'

Donald Trump (Image source: White House)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 21:42:47 IST

US President Donald Trump issued a sharp criticism of Ukraine’s leadership on Sunday, saying the country has shown “zero gratitude” for the support it has received from the United States during its war with Russia. In a long post on his Truth Social account, Trump repeated his view that the conflict should never have started and blamed its outbreak on what he described as weak leadership in Washington and Kyiv.

Trump wrote that the war “is a violent one that, with strong and proper US and Ukrainian leadership, would have never happened.” He argued that the conflict began “during the Joe Biden administration” and insisted that the situation worsened after he left office, once again claiming the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen.” According to him, “If the 2020 presidential election was not rigged and stolen … there would be no Ukraine/Russia war.”

Trump said that during his first term, there was “not even a mention” of such a conflict. He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to attack Ukraine because he “saw Sleepy Joe in action” and believed it was the right moment to move forward. Trump added that he “inherited a war that should have never happened,” calling it a tragedy that has led to the unnecessary deaths of “millions of people.”

In his message, Trump also criticised Ukraine and European governments. He said Ukraine’s leadership had not shown appreciation for US support and accused European nations of continuing to buy oil from Russia despite the conflict. Trump claimed that the United States was still selling large amounts of weapons to NATO, which were then sent to Ukraine. He further alleged that President Biden had given Ukraine “everything, free, free, free, including big money.”

Trump ended his post by saying, “God bless all the lives that have been lost in the human catastrophe.”

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 9:42 PM IST
