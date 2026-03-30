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Home > World News > ‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy

‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy

Second Lady Usha Vance reveals she doesn’t always agree with Vice President JD Vance, stressing independence in their marriage.

Usha Vance Reveals Disagreements With Husband (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Usha Vance Reveals Disagreements With Husband (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 30, 2026 18:53:27 IST

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‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy

Second lady Usha Vance admits she doesn’t always agree with her husband, Vice President JD Vance.

Usha Vance: ‘I am not his satffer’ 

In an interview with NBC News, she put it simply: “I’m not his staffer. I’m not involved in this in any professional sense… There’s no expectation that we’re going to see eye to eye on everything.”

She added, “What really matters is that we keep an open mind and actually talk things through. I give him honest input—because I care about him and want him to do well. So even when we disagree, the conversation is still worthwhile.”

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When JD Vance sparked a row over ‘persuading’ Usha Vance for fourth child

Meanwhile, as the couple gets ready to welcome their fourth child, JD Vance joked about how he convinced Usha to go along with the idea. At an event in Auburn Hills, Michigan, he said, “Usha is now 22 weeks pregnant with baby number four. We’re very excited about that.”

He told the audience, “When we decided to run for vice president, I said, ‘Honey, I really want a fourth kid.’ She said, ‘Well, you can become vice president, or you can have a fourth baby.’”

He smiled and added, “But folks, I’m pretty persuasive because I got both!” People laughed, though it definitely felt a little awkward.

Usha Vance opens up about fourth pregnancy

The second lady spoke with NBC News senior national correspondent Kate Snow about their growing family and becoming the first vice presidential family to have a baby while in office since 1870. An excerpt of their interview was shown on TODAY March 30.

“People have asked me if we’re going to have a fourth baby, and I’ve never closed the door on that,” Vance said. “I grew up in a family of two, and I thought that was a great number. And then I had two kids, and I thought—I didn’t feel quite done, right? So I really wanted to have a third child.”

The Vances have three kids who are all under the age of 9: Ewan, 8; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4. They announced in January that they are expecting their fourth child.

“We did feel very complete with a third child, in many ways,” Vance said. “We have our daughter, who’s amazing, and it was great. And so I just wasn’t sure. But as time passed, I realized that I was feeling more and more excited about that.”

ALSO READ: Trump Security Scare: F-16 Fighter Jets Scramble After Unresponsive Aircraft Breaches Restricted Airspace Near West Palm Beach, Here’s What Exactly Happened

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‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy

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‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy

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‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy
‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy
‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy
‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy

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