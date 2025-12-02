Imran Khan News: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister To Meet Him In Jail After Recent Death Rumours

Imran Khan’s sister, Uzma Khanum, was allowed to meet the former Pakistan Prime Minister in prison on Tuesday amid growing concerns about his well-being. Khan’s family had earlier claimed that they were not being permitted to visit him, raising questions about his safety and treatment in jail.

According to Dawn News, Uzma arrived at Adiala Jail along with a large group of PTI supporters. She was allowed inside to meet the PTI founder, who has been in prison since August 2023 after being convicted on corruption charges.

The meeting took place at a time when PTI supporters have intensified their protests, demanding clarity on Khan’s condition and location. Many party workers gathered outside the Islamabad High Court, even though Section 144 is currently in force in the area, which prohibits large public gatherings.

Protests were also held in other parts of Islamabad, reflecting the growing unrest among Khan’s supporters. Responding to the situation, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said that Section 144 would be strictly implemented in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where more PTI demonstrations are planned.

He warned that authorities would take action against anyone who violated the restrictions, whether near the Islamabad High Court or Adiala Jail. Chaudhry also urged PTI-backed lawmakers and supporters to follow the law and avoid creating disorder.

The situation remains tense as PTI continues to challenge the government’s handling of Khan’s imprisonment and the restrictions on public gatherings.

ALSO READ: ‘Our Greatest Fear Is…’: Imran Khan’s Sons Claim Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Ex-Pakistan PM