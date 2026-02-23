LIVE TV
Indefinite Curfew Imposed In Birgunj Metropolitan City After Violent Youth Clashes, Security Tightened As Authorities Step Up Measures Across Nepal Ahead Of Elections

Indefinite Curfew Imposed In Birgunj Metropolitan City After Violent Youth Clashes, Security Tightened As Authorities Step Up Measures Across Nepal Ahead Of Elections

Nepal: Following a clash between two youth groups on Sunday evening, authorities have imposed an indefinite curfew in four key areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City starting Monday morning until further notice.

February 23, 2026 16:07:08 IST

Indefinite Curfew Imposed In Birgunj Metropolitan City After Violent Youth Clashes, Security Tightened As Authorities Step Up Measures Across Nepal Ahead Of Elections

Nepal: Following a clash between two youth groups on Sunday evening, authorities have imposed an indefinite curfew in four key areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City starting Monday morning until further notice.

The decision, announced by the Chief District Officer, was taken under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028. The restriction prohibits movement, gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, meetings, or sieges within the designated zones, Bypass Road (east), Sirsia River (west), Gandak Chowk (north), and Shankaracharya Gate (south).

A notice stated that the curfew began at 9:45 am on February 23, 2026, and will remain in effect until further orders due to the evolving security situation. However, essential services and movements are exempt, including ambulances, fire engines, hearses, medical staff vehicles, media personnel, pre-scheduled exam candidates, human rights representatives, diplomatic missions, and air passengers with valid tickets.

Security forces have been deployed to enforce restrictions and facilitate the movement of exempted vehicles, officials confirmed.

Election Security Tightened Across Nepal

In addition to curfew measures, authorities have enhanced security outside the Kathmandu Valley, particularly in southern regions, ahead of national polls scheduled for March 5.

More than 300,000 security personnel, including police, military forces, and election security teams have been assigned to safeguard approximately 11,000 polling stations and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

At the Nepal Police Academy, over 3,000 police personnel boarded buses and departed for assigned districts to maintain security during the elections.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:06 PM IST
QUICK LINKS