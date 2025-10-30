LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > World > India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

India slammed Pakistan for escalating border tensions with Afghanistan, calling Islamabad’s actions “unacceptable.” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accused Pakistan of carrying out cross-border terrorism with impunity and reaffirmed India’s support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The MEA's remarks come amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan (PHOTO: X)
The MEA's remarks come amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 30, 2025 20:48:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of border tensions with Afghanistan and termed it as unacceptable and rebuked Pakistan as the cross-border terrorism was conducted with impunity.

Weekly media brief, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, claimed that Pakistan is enraged at Afghanistan because it practices sovereignty over its own lands.

Jaiswal stated to the reporters, I repeat what I had mentioned in my previous briefing that Pakistan is enraged by Afghanistan having sovereignty over its own lands. Pakistan appears to believe that it can carry out cross border terrorism impunity. It is unacceptable to its neighbours. India is still keen and determined to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

The comments of MEA are made in the context of deteriorating relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan as a result of the collapse of peace negotiations that took place this week in Turkey. There has been an increase in border tensions between the two countries, as each country accuses each other and skirmishes.

Dawn said that the hostilities commenced during the night of 11 October after the Taliban government in Kabul alleged that Pakistan had launched airstrikes in Afghanistan an allegation that Islamabad has not confirmed nor denied.

The tensions escalated on Wednesday when the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif gave a stern warning to the Taliban government, which could see military attacks within the Afghan territory.

In an interview with the press, Asif remarked that in case another deadly strike is carried out on Pakistani soil by militants, it would not take long before the nation responded with a military action.

Asif quoted it in the article published by *Dawn: We will strike, we will strike. In case their land is used and they infringe our territory, then, should we require to venture deep into Afghanistan to avenge, which we most certainly would.

He said that Pakistan had discussed peace negotiations to provide peace the opportunity at the bequeath of friendly countries, yet the words of the Taliban were described by him as poisonous, representing an attitude of a sneaky and divided mentality.

The collapsed peace negotiation between Pakistan and Afghanistan was brokered by Turkey and Qatar whose purpose was to stem cross-border terrorism and militant confrontations. The talks that were conducted in Istanbul took four days but were fruitless in the sense that there was no deal and de-escalation roadmap.

According to the Information Minister of Pakistan, Attaullah Tarar, the talks did not end up in a workable solution. The negotiations were part of continuous international endeavors to calm the violence in the border following several fatal confrontations over the past week in this month.

Pakistan alleges that Taliban harbors militants that have conducted a series of attacks on Pakistani troops and civilians. The Taliban, nevertheless, refutes these allegations and it accuses Pakistan of acting against the Afghan sovereignty by hurling cross border attacks.

India has continuously been in support of independent and sovereign Afghanistan and has condemned cross-border terrorism in the region.

(With agency inputs )

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin’s Russia Reacts Cautiously To Trump’s Nuclear Testing Remarks: ‘Until Now, We Didn’t know…’

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 8:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanlatest world newsmeapakistan

RELATED News

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Vladimir Putin’s Russia Reacts Cautiously To Trump’s Nuclear Testing Remarks: ‘Until Now, We Didn’t know…’

Why Changpeng Zhao’s Cleared Record Could Reshape Global Crypto Policy

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

Did You Know About Japan’s ‘No Visible Tattoo’ Policy in Gyms and Hot Springs?

LATEST NEWS

Google Offers Free Gemini AI To All Jio Subscribers, Bets Big On India’s AI Boom

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Why Did India Women and Australia Women Cricketers Wear Black Armbands During Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Village To Supreme Court, The Rise Of India’s 53rd CJI

Reliance And Google Partners: The AI Alliance That Could Redefine India’s Digital Future

Artificial Intelligence To Become Part Of School Syllabus From Class 3, Says Education Ministry

Akasa Air IPO: Will It Be The Next Big Flight In Your Portfolio?

Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’
India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’
India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’
India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

QUICK LINKS