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Home > World News > India Dismisses Canadian Security Intelligence Service Espionage Claims, Counters With Khalistan Concerns

India Dismisses Canadian Security Intelligence Service Espionage Claims, Counters With Khalistan Concerns

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said India has rejected Canada’s allegations of Indian spying activities in the country.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said India has rejected Canada’s allegations of Indian spying activities in the country. Photo: ANI
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said India has rejected Canada’s allegations of Indian spying activities in the country. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 06:18 IST

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India Dismisses Canadian Security Intelligence Service Espionage Claims, Counters With Khalistan Concerns

On Thursday, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said India has rejected Canada’s allegations of Indian spying activities in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal said issues related to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service report should be discussed through proper official channels.

“Regarding the CSIS report, I will refer to both points. On the imputations of foreign interference, India’s position has been clear and consistent. We categorically reject such baseless imputations. India is a democracy that adheres to international norms and respects the sovereignty of other nations. It is not our policy to interfere in the issues of other countries. We believe that any concerns of this nature should be addressed through established mechanisms rather than through politicized or public narratives,” he said.

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Jaiswal also said that India has been vociferous regarding Canadian soil being used by certain groups to incite violence here.
“On the mention of Canada being used by certain groups to promote violence against India, we have consistently spoken out about concerns regarding the use of Canadian territory as a safe haven by extremists and separatists,” he said.

Jaiswal also noted that the report acknowledges the threat posed by Khalistanis in Canada.

“The CSIS assessment acknowledges the presence of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement in Canada and notes that Canada-based extremist groups continue to pose a national security threat not only to India but also to Canada. It further highlights that such elements misuse democratic freedoms and institutions to promote extremism and raise funds that are diverted towards violent activities,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal said that India has urged Canada to take action against anti-India elements operating from its soil.

“India has repeatedly urged the Canadian authorities to take effective action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. This includes addressing the glorification of violence, threats against diplomats and leaders, vandalism of places of worship, and attempts to promote secessionism through so-called referendums,” he said.

The CSIS report 2025, tabled in the Canadian Parliament, on May 2 said that activities of Canada-based Khalistani elements continue to promote a violent extremist agenda. The report further claimed China, Russia and India interfered in Canada’s internal politics through espionage, and are not the only countries which sought to do so.

In its statement, the report says, “This past year marked the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) groups. It remains to this day the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, with 329 people killed, most of them Canadians. There were no CBKE related attacks in Canada in 2025.” The Air India attack remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history that claimed 329 lives.

The report further stated that amid the churning events across the world, apart from China, Russia, India, Iran and several other foreign states had sought to interfere in Canadian politics.

“In 2025, the main perpetrators of foreign interference and espionage against Canada remained the People’s Republic of China (PRC), India, the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Pakistan. However, with shifting geopolitical realities and an increasingly multipolar global environment, these were not the only foreign states that sought to interfere in Canada.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: How Saudi Arabia Pushed Donald Trump To Halt Project Freedom: MBS Denies US Access To Riyadh Bases, Airspace For Iran Strikes

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Tags: Canada allegationsindiaIndian spying activitiesMinistry of External Affairs SpokespersonRandhir Jaiswal

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India Dismisses Canadian Security Intelligence Service Espionage Claims, Counters With Khalistan Concerns

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India Dismisses Canadian Security Intelligence Service Espionage Claims, Counters With Khalistan Concerns
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