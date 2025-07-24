India UK Free Trade Deal: PM Narendra Modi Meets King Charles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Charles III in the United Kingdom (UK) on July 24, 2025, Thursday after both India and UK signed and formalized a free trade agreement expected to boost the bilateral trade. A photo of the India’s PM and King Charles III was shared by X (formerly Twitter) account The Royal Family. According to the photo’s caption, the King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, at Sandringham House in the afternoon. It was further added that King Charles III was gifted a tree inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”. This initiative encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers, as described further in the photo’s caption.

This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, @NarendraModi, at Sandringham House. 🇮🇳 During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, “Ek… pic.twitter.com/9nhigoCgkw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 24, 2025

What do we know about the free trade agreement between India and UK?

According to the the UK government’s official website, King Charles III has negotiated a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of India. This modern and comprehensive agreement reduces the tariffs and non-tariff measures imposed on businesses. Also, this will make it easier to trade and aims to create greater certainty and transparency for businesses involved in bilateral trade.

As per the official website of the UK, the free trade agreement will also increase the economic growth across the UK and support jobs. The UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to increase by 0.13%, equivalent to £4.8 billion. Meanwhile, India’s GDP is expected to increase by 0.06%, equivalent to £5.1 billion per year in the long run.

What does UK’s Prime Minister said about free trade agreement?

UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that their landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain. Starmer added that this deal will create thousands of British jobs across the UK. According to the Prime Minister, it will also unlock new opportunities for businesses and increase growth in the country.

