Home > World > Indian Nurse On Death Row: Yemen Stays Nimisha Priya’s Execution, Here’s What Supreme Court Said

Indian Nurse On Death Row: Yemen Stays Nimisha Priya's Execution, Here's What Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court of India has been informed that the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who was sentenced to death in Yemen for murder, has been stayed. Attorney General R. Venkataramani told a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a new mediator has intervened in the case.

Priya is a native of Palakkad, Kerala, was sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal got rejected in 2023 (PHOTO: Wiki Commons)
Priya is a native of Palakkad, Kerala, was sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal got rejected in 2023 (PHOTO: Wiki Commons)

Last updated: October 16, 2025 18:01:02 IST

Indian Nurse On Death Row: Yemen Stays Nimisha Priya’s Execution, Here’s What Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday has been informed that the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, sentenced to death in Yemen for murder, has been stayed.

Nimisha Priya’s Case: What did the bench say? 

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appeared for the Centre, told a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a new mediator has intervened in the case.

The bench directed, “List in January 2026. It will be open for the parties to apply for early listing in case the situation so demands.”

According to the sources, “There is a new mediator who has stepped into the picture,” Venkataramani stated, adding, “The only good thing is, nothing adverse is happening.”

Previously on August 14, the top court had been informed that there was “no immediate threat” to Priya. Her execution, initially scheduled for July 16, had been stayed. The court was told.

About Nimisha Priya’s Case

Nimisha Priya is a native of Palakkad, Kerala, was sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal got rejected in 2023. She remains imprisoned in a jail in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a. 

On December 30, reports stated that Rashad al-Alimi, the head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, endorsed the death penalty imposed on Priya.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India acknowledged the situation on December 31, confirming that it was providing assistance to Priya and her family.

Meanwhile, Priya’s mother has been in talks with Mehdi’s family, seeking to have the death sentence overturned.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:00 PM IST
Indian Nurse On Death Row: Yemen Stays Nimisha Priya’s Execution, Here’s What Supreme Court Said

