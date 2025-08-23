Iran and European Union Restart Nuclear Talks Amid Threats of Sanctions

Iran and three major European countries have agreed to restart nuclear talks next week, even though tensions are rising over possible new sanctions.

Iran’s state media reported on Friday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with the foreign ministers of France, Britain, and Germany. During the call, they agreed that deputy foreign ministers would meet on Tuesday to continue the discussions.

Nuclear Deal: Europe Warns of Sanctions on Iran

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed the talks but warned that Europe was ready to trigger the United Nations “snapback” sanctions if Iran did not commit to a serious and lasting deal. “Time is very short and Iran needs to engage substantively,” he said.

Araghchi, however, dismissed the threat. He said the three European countries had no “legal or moral right” to impose sanctions and warned there would be consequences if they tried.

Western governments, with support from the United States, argue that Iran is enriching uranium beyond agreed limits and worry it could be used to build nuclear weapons. Iran denies this, saying its program is only for peaceful, civilian purposes. So far, no proof has been shown that Iran is working on weapons.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, has also stated that Iran is still a long way from being able to build a nuclear bomb.

Lack of Trust Between Iran and U.S

In March, US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers that American agencies had found no signs of Iran taking steps toward building a weapon.

Talks between Iran and the US collapsed in June after Israeli and American forces attacked Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day conflict. Since then, Iran has barred IAEA inspectors from visiting its facilities. President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the IAEA of applying “double standards” and signed a law in July suspending Tehran’s cooperation with the agency. He argued that the watchdog failed to condemn the strikes on Iranian sites, leaving the government with no trust in its impartiality.

The last round of talks between Iran and the Europeans took place on June 20 in Geneva while fighting was still ongoing. Reports suggested little progress was made.

On Friday, Iran’s state broadcaster announced that a delegation would travel to Vienna to meet with IAEA officials, though no further details were given.

