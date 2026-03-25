LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’

Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’

Iran has claimed it fired a cruise missile toward the USS Abraham Lincoln and warned the US carrier is under constant surveillance.

Iran fires missiles at USS Abraham Lincoln (IMAGE: X)
Iran fires missiles at USS Abraham Lincoln (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 25, 2026 18:29:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’

USS Abraham Lincoln Attacked: Iran has claimed that it fired a cruise missile at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. However, this information has yet to be confirmed by US officials. 

Iranian Army public relations officials stated that coastal cruise missiles were fired in the direction of the US aircraft carrier. However, this information has yet to be confirmed. 

Iranian Navy officials have issued a warning to the United States, claiming that the US aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, is being monitored and strikes could be carried out on it if it enters Iranian territory.

You Might Be Interested In

According to a report by the state broadcaster Press TV, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani warned that the USS Abraham Lincoln is under constant surveillance and will be targeted by the Army Navy if it enters the range of Iran’s missile systems.

The naval threat follows a broader dismissal of American influence by senior military officials in Tehran, who have characterised Washington’s recent diplomatic overtures as a facade.

Press TV reported that Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated on Wednesday that the “strategic power” previously flaunted by the US has now “turned into a strategic defeat.”

These remarks come in the wake of a significant de-escalation by US President Donald Trump, who recently stepped back from a 48-hour ultimatum to launch strikes against Iranian power plants. This shift occurred after the Islamic Republic issued a stern warning that any such aggression would result in the reciprocal targeting of every energy and power installation across the region.

Addressing the change in the American stance, Zolfaqari remarked that “if the self-proclaimed superpower of the world could have escaped this predicament, it would have done so by now. Do not call your defeat an agreement,” he said.

The spokesperson’s comments appear to be a direct rebuttal to President Trump’s claims on his Truth Social platform, where the US leader suggested that both nations had engaged in “very good and constructive conversations over the past two days regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in [West Asia].”

However, Press TV cited an informed source within Tehran who flatly contradicted the American narrative, clarifying on Monday that no official communication has taken place between the two capitals.

Zolfaqari echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the era of relying on Washington’s word has passed. “The era of your promises is over. Today, there are only two fronts in the world: truth and falsehood. And every freedom-seeking pursuer of truth will not be deceived by your media waves,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Iran Shows Who The Boss Is As It Blocks Pakistan-Bound Ship At Strait of Hormuz Hours After They Offered To Mediate For Peace Talks, Full Conflict Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest world newstrending newsUS Iran warUSS Abraham Lincoln

RELATED News

Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?

Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway

Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa

Is Kuwait Airport Open Today? Fresh Iranian Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tank, Fire Sparks Explosion, Flights Cancelled, Travel Advisory, Airspace Update

Iran Agrees to No Nuclear Weapons? Donald Trump Claims Major Nuke Deal Amid Iran War Talks, Hints at Strait of Hormuz Oil ‘Gift’

LATEST NEWS

Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’

NASA Artemis II: Historic Moon Mission Set To Lift-Off After Multiple Failures, Check New Launch Date And Key Details Here

5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally- Expert Reveals What To Do Immediately If Your Eyes Start Troubling

How Parenting in India Differs From The Netherlands: Dutch Mother Breaks Down 7 Eye-Opening Differences, Says ‘Academic Pressure Starts Far Too Early in India’

‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

ZoarSoar Enters the Wellness Market with a Clear Mission of Pure Organic Nutrition

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play MI’s First Match vs KKR in IPL 2026? Big Update on Mumbai Indians Pacer’s Availability

‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’
Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’
Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’
Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’

QUICK LINKS