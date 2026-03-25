Iran Claims Cruise Missile Fired Toward USS Abraham Lincoln, Warns US Carrier Is Under Constant Surveillance: ‘Will Be Targeted If…’

USS Abraham Lincoln Attacked: Iran has claimed that it fired a cruise missile at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. However, this information has yet to be confirmed by US officials.

Iranian Army public relations officials stated that coastal cruise missiles were fired in the direction of the US aircraft carrier. However, this information has yet to be confirmed.

Iranian Navy officials have issued a warning to the United States, claiming that the US aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, is being monitored and strikes could be carried out on it if it enters Iranian territory.

According to a report by the state broadcaster Press TV, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani warned that the USS Abraham Lincoln is under constant surveillance and will be targeted by the Army Navy if it enters the range of Iran’s missile systems.

🚨 BREAKING : 🇺🇸🇮🇷 Iran fired cruise missiles toward the USS Abraham Lincoln near Chabahar, about 250–300 km off its coast….View more pic.twitter.com/jRSIxcTHc1 — INN Iran National News (@INNewx) March 25, 2026

The naval threat follows a broader dismissal of American influence by senior military officials in Tehran, who have characterised Washington’s recent diplomatic overtures as a facade.

Press TV reported that Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated on Wednesday that the “strategic power” previously flaunted by the US has now “turned into a strategic defeat.”

These remarks come in the wake of a significant de-escalation by US President Donald Trump, who recently stepped back from a 48-hour ultimatum to launch strikes against Iranian power plants. This shift occurred after the Islamic Republic issued a stern warning that any such aggression would result in the reciprocal targeting of every energy and power installation across the region.

Addressing the change in the American stance, Zolfaqari remarked that “if the self-proclaimed superpower of the world could have escaped this predicament, it would have done so by now. Do not call your defeat an agreement,” he said.

The spokesperson’s comments appear to be a direct rebuttal to President Trump’s claims on his Truth Social platform, where the US leader suggested that both nations had engaged in “very good and constructive conversations over the past two days regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in [West Asia].”

However, Press TV cited an informed source within Tehran who flatly contradicted the American narrative, clarifying on Monday that no official communication has taken place between the two capitals.

Zolfaqari echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the era of relying on Washington’s word has passed. “The era of your promises is over. Today, there are only two fronts in the world: truth and falsehood. And every freedom-seeking pursuer of truth will not be deceived by your media waves,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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