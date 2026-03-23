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Home > World News > Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’

Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’

Iran has denied reports of charging $2 million from vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, calling them baseless.

Strait of Hormuz (AI IMAGE)
Strait of Hormuz (AI IMAGE)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 23, 2026 17:51:20 IST

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Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’

The Embassy of Iran in India has officially dismissed reports suggesting that Tehran is imposing a levy of USD 2 million on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the mission clarified its position regarding the strategic waterway through a formal statement addressing the allegations.

“In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasised that such claims are unfounded,” the Embassy noted.

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The diplomatic intervention follows various media reports which attributed comments to Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, suggesting that merchant vessels were being charged USD 2 million for safe passage through the “conflict-hit Hormuz.”

However, the government has denied these reports, asserting that the legislator’s remarks were not sanctioned by the state. “The statements made in this regard merely reflect the personal views of individuals and do not, in any way, represent the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement further clarified.

This development occurs against a backdrop of severe regional instability, as Tehran recently threatened to “completely” close the Strait of Hormuz. The warning was issued after US President Donald Trump set a “48-hour deadline” on Saturday for the reopening of the strait, specifically threatening to target Iranian energy infrastructure.

The Iranian government responded by stating that the vital maritime artery for global oil and gas transport would be “completely closed” immediately if the US administration acts on the ultimatum to attack its power plants.

The tension was further inflamed by President Trump’s declaration that a failure to open the strait would result in the US military destroying Iran’s “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

In a direct counter-ultimatum, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted on X that any strike against the nation’s infrastructure would trigger a massive response.

Qalibaf warned that if Iran’s power plants are targeted, vital facilities across the region, including energy and desalination facilities, would be viewed as legitimate targets and subsequently “irreversibly destroyed.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: From Piggy Banks To Cash And Gold, Kashmiris Donate For War-Hit Iran, Internet Gets Furious, ‘Take Them To Iran, They Will Fight For You’

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Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’

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Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’

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Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’
Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’
Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’
Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’

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