Iran Targets Turkey In Fresh Missile Attack, Intercepted By NATO Air Defense; Ankara Says ‘Refrain Or It Could Escalate’

Iran Turkey Attack: Iran, which is simultaneously fighting with multiple countries in a war started by Israel and United States, has reportedly fired long-range missiles on Turkey on Wednesday.

The attack has evoked sharp reaction from Turkey as well the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

While Turkey’s foreign minister conveyed to his protest to Iranian counterpart, NATO said that it stands with all its allies in the wake of Iran’s indiscriminate attacks in the region.

In the phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi to refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions further, according to a source.

(This is a breaking story. Updates awaited. )