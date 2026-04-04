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Home > World News > Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?

Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?

Authorities in Dubai, UAE, took action after debris from an aerial interception fell onto the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City. The Dubai Media Office confirmed the incident on Saturday and said that no one was injured.

Dubai Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building. Photo: ANI
Dubai Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 4, 2026 11:56:47 IST

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Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?

Authorities in Dubai, UAE, took action after debris from an aerial interception fell onto the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City. The Dubai Media Office confirmed the incident on Saturday and said that no one was injured. 

“Authorities confirm that they responded to a minor incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell on the facade of the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City. No injuries were reported,” the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Dubai Marina 

Earlier today, the authorities responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area, the Dubai Media Office confirmed on Saturday (local time).

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The media office noted that no fire or injuries were reported in the incident.

The aerial interception comes amid the ongoing conflict between the United State-Israel and Iran, which also engulfed Dubai following Tehran’s aerial strikes.”

Authorities confirmed that they responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. No fire or injuries were reported,” the Media Office wrote on X.

Dubai Attack News: Debris Hits Oracle Building Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict

Dubai Marina is a residential neighbourhood and also attracts tourists to sites, including the Dubai Marina Mall.

The UAE has faced incidents of fire amid strikes on its energy facilities during the conflict, which began on February 28.

According to Al Jazeera, earlier, Emirati authorities confirmed that one person was killed and four others were injured in an attack at Abu Dhabi’s Habshan gas facility. The facility suffered significant damage in the attack. Habshan gas facility is the UAE’s largest natural gas processing site.

The conflict began on February 28, with US and Israeli strikes against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran’s retaliation against US and Israeli assets in the region widened the ambit of the conflict.

Also Read: ‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route 

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Tags: Abu Dhabi attackaerial interception debrisdubai attack newsdubai explosion newsdubai internet city newsdubai latest updatedubai marina incidentDubai news todaydubai safety newshabshan gas facility attackiran retaliation newsIran US Israel conflictMiddle East conflict newsoracle building dubaiUAE breaking newsuae news

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Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?

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Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?

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Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?
Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?
Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?
Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?

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