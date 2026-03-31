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Home > World News > Nuclear Radiation Risk In Iran? US Drops 1,000-kg Bunker-Buster Bombs On Isfahan Nuclear Facility, Donald Trump Shares Explosive Video

Nuclear Radiation Risk In Iran? US Drops 1,000-kg Bunker-Buster Bombs On Isfahan Nuclear Facility, Donald Trump Shares Explosive Video

The US has reportedly carried out a powerful airstrike on a key nuclear facility in Isfahan. The strike reportedly used 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, targeting fortified underground structures linked to Iran’s military infrastructure.

Trump shares video of US bunker-buster strike on Iran’s Isfahan site as fears grow over nuclear links and possible radiation risk. Photos: X.
Trump shares video of US bunker-buster strike on Iran’s Isfahan site as fears grow over nuclear links and possible radiation risk. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 31, 2026 10:26:04 IST

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Nuclear Radiation Risk In Iran? US Drops 1,000-kg Bunker-Buster Bombs On Isfahan Nuclear Facility, Donald Trump Shares Explosive Video

US President Donald Trump has hinted at escalating the war with Iran. In a recent move, the US  carried out a major airstrike on a key ammunition facility in Iran’s Isfahan. According to reports, the US Air Force used 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs in an operation that came just hours after US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of ending the offensive.

According to a US official who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, the strike involved a large number of penetrator munitions, indicating that the target likely included fortified or underground structures. Isfahan is considered a crucial military hub for Iran and is closely tied to the country’s nuclear infrastructure.

Trump Shares Video Of US Striking Bunker-Buster Bombs On Ifsahan Nuclear Site 

Following the attack, Trump shared footage of the strike on the social media platform Truth Social. The video showed multiple explosions lighting up the night sky.

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The clip was posted without any explanation, but reports say that the footage captured the strike on the Isfahan facility.

Visuals from the video show successive detonations, followed by intense fires and large plumes of smoke. The scenes suggest possible secondary explosions, likely caused by munitions stored at the targeted site. However, the footage has not been independently verified.

Are There Risks Of Radiation Leak As US Hits Isfahan Nuclear Site?

Meanwhile, some users on the social media platform X voiced concerns about potential radiation risks following the strike.

“I just hope the elements used were stored properly and won’t spread radiation,” one user wrote, reflecting broader fears about possible leaks from nuclear-linked facilities.

Is Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stored At Isfahan?

The importance of Isfahan has increased significantly in recent weeks amid reports that Iran may have relocated part of its highly enriched uranium stockpile to underground facilities in the city.

Before the airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel in June last year, Iran was believed to possess more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, along with nearly 200 kilograms of fissile material enriched to 20 percent.

According to reports, much of this stockpile is likely concentrated at two key sites that were targeted during those strikes,  an underground tunnel complex in Isfahan and a nuclear facility at Natanz Nuclear Facility.

US Considering Ground Operation To Extract Iran’s Uranium

On Monday, US media reported that a high-stakes military option is under discussion in Washington. According to officials familiar with the matter, President Trump is weighing whether to deploy American forces into Iran to retrieve nearly 1,000 pounds (453.5 kilograms) of enriched uranium.

Also Read: When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update

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Tags: bunker busterdonald trumphome-hero-pos-1iran war newsIsfahanIsfahan nuclear facilityus newsWorld news

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Nuclear Radiation Risk In Iran? US Drops 1,000-kg Bunker-Buster Bombs On Isfahan Nuclear Facility, Donald Trump Shares Explosive Video
Nuclear Radiation Risk In Iran? US Drops 1,000-kg Bunker-Buster Bombs On Isfahan Nuclear Facility, Donald Trump Shares Explosive Video
Nuclear Radiation Risk In Iran? US Drops 1,000-kg Bunker-Buster Bombs On Isfahan Nuclear Facility, Donald Trump Shares Explosive Video
Nuclear Radiation Risk In Iran? US Drops 1,000-kg Bunker-Buster Bombs On Isfahan Nuclear Facility, Donald Trump Shares Explosive Video

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