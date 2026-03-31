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Home > World News > When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update

When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update

The US-Israel war on Iran has entered its second month, with no clear end in sight despite early timelines. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says the conflict is “beyond halfway,” but refuses to commit to a deadline.

Netanyahu says Iran war is past halfway mark as Trump, Rubio signal weeks-long conflict. Photos: X.
Netanyahu says Iran war is past halfway mark as Trump, Rubio signal weeks-long conflict. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 31, 2026 08:14:55 IST

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When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update

The war imposed by the US and Israel on Iran has now been raging for over one month. When the war started, US President Donald Trump had given a timeline that the war would end within four to six weeks. However, on the ground, the US-Israeli strikes are intensifying while Iran is retaliating with full power. 

Speaking about the outcomes of war, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the ongoing war against Iran has crossed the halfway mark in terms of its objectives, even as he declined to specify when the fighting might end. 

Netanyahu Declines To Put Timeline On War

Speaking to conservative US broadcaster Newsmax on Monday (March 30), Netanyahu said progress in the war should be judged by the success of military objectives rather than by the passage of time.

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“It’s definitely beyond the halfway point. But I don’t want to put a schedule on it,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader’s remarks come amid circulating rumours about his death, which he addressed indirectly during the interview. Netanyahu emphasised that he was evaluating the conflict based on completed missions rather than how long the war has lasted.

Iran War Enters Day 32 Since US-Israel Offensive

The war began on February 28, when US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu jointly launched the offensive against Iran. At the time, Trump suggested that the operation could conclude within four to six weeks.

As of March 31, the conflict has reached Day 32.

When Will Iran War End? Marco Rubio Gives Update

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a more cautious assessment on Monday, indicating that the war was likely to continue for “weeks” rather than stretching into months.

His remarks come as public opposition to the conflict grows and global oil prices continue to rise.

Will Donald Trump End Iran War?

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump has told aides he would be willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the critical Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The report said Trump and his advisers believe that attempting to force Iran to reopen the strategic waterway could prolong the conflict beyond the six-week timeframe earlier suggested by the US president.

Instead, the US administration is considering applying diplomatic pressure on Tehran to reopen the strait.

“There are also military options the president could decide on, but they are not his immediate priority,” the publication quoted officials as saying.

Also Read: Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

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When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update

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When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update
When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update
When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update
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