Home > World > Is NATO Nearing Its End? Democratic US Senators Flag Threats Of Annexing Greenland Amid Donald Trump Threats, Label It 'Weapons‑Grade Stupid'

Is NATO Nearing Its End? Democratic US Senators Flag Threats Of Annexing Greenland Amid Donald Trump Threats, Label It ‘Weapons‑Grade Stupid’

U.S. Democrats warned that any attempt by the US to seize Greenland could destroy NATO and spark conflict with European allies. Senators called it “the end of NATO”, while Trump suggested Greenland might need to be secured from Russia or China, even hinting at military options.

Democratic Senators say annexing Greenland militarily could possibly be the end of NATO. (Image: Flickr)
Democratic Senators say annexing Greenland militarily could possibly be the end of NATO. (Image: Flickr)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 12, 2026 17:24:05 IST

Is NATO Nearing Its End? Democratic US Senators Flag Threats Of Annexing Greenland Amid Donald Trump Threats, Label It 'Weapons‑Grade Stupid'

Democratic US senators have said that a potential US invasion or annexation of Greenland, a large autonomous territory of Denmark, could have far‑reaching and destabilising consequences for NATO and relations with European allies. The warnings come amid renewed interest by former President Donald Trump and some of his allies in acquiring Greenland for strategic reasons, particularly to counter perceived threats from Russia and China in the Arctic.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy warned that such a move could spell the end of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “It would be the end of NATO,” Murphy said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press when asked what such a US action would mean, adding that NATO members would be obliged under treaty commitments to defend Greenland, potentially pitting the US against long‑time allies like the UK and France.

NATO obliged to protect Greenland

According to reports, Sen. Mark Warner (D‑Va.), vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, echoed Murphy’s concerns, noting that Greenland’s strategic value does not justify destroying a critical security alliance with NATO. “Greenland is extraordinarily strategic. And we have a treaty with Denmark that gives us a right to virtually do anything we want in Greenland,”

These warnings follow longstanding comments from Trump, who has publicly suggested that the US control over Greenland, by negotiation or otherwise, is necessary to prevent Russia or China from gaining influence there. Trump told reporters that, “if we don’t take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour,” and added, “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.”

US lawmakers concerned about NATO

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of using military force to secure Greenland, a position that has unsettled both European leaders and some members of his own party. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that military action against Greenland “is always an option.”

Republican lawmakers have also weighed in. Sen. John Kennedy (R‑La.) dismissed the idea of an invasion as “weapons‑grade stupid,” which indicated internal GOP doubts about military action.

In addition to concerns about NATO, lawmakers are reportedly pursuing a war powers resolution in Congress to restrict presidential authority to commit US forces to seize Greenland without broader approval unilaterally.

Overall, critics say that any US attempt to annex Greenland would not only risk destroying decades of transatlantic security cooperation but could also isolate the United States diplomatically and potentially trigger military confrontation with nations previously allied under NATO commitments.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 5:24 PM IST
