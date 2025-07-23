Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty

Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minsiter of Pakistan, on Tuesday raised concerns about the recent decision of India to suspend the decades old Indus water treaty. Dar met UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis Philémon Yang in New York.

India suspended the Indus water treaty after the Pakistan based terrorists attacked Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir killing 26.

Ishaq Dar Warns Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty Could Destablise Region

While meeting the UNGA President, Dar warned that India’s actions of suspending the treaty could destabilize the whole region. He accused India of violating the longstanding water-sharing agreement between the two countries which has been in place since 1960’s. He also appealed for international community to look into it and asked the United Nations and other global institutions to intervene.

Also Read: Deadly Armed Clash in Chaman Pakistan: 7 Killed, Highway Blocked Amid Rising Tensions

During the meeting, Dar focused on India’s recent measures that have put pressure on Pakistan. He reportedly spoke about issue related to water access and operations such as Operation Sindoor. Reports say that he told UNGA President that these developments have caused serious difficulties for Pakistan.

Pakistan Currently Holding Presidency Of UN

Pakistan is currently holding the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council. During this rare chance, Pakistan is aiming to use this platform to highlight its long-standing concerns.

According to reports, Dar also brought up Kashmir, along with the Indus Waters Treaty issue, reiterating Pakistan’s claims of alleged human rights violations and calling for international involvement.

Pleased to meet with H.E. Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan. I welcomed the lasting ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and commended the role of Pakistan towards combatting Islamophobia. We discussed the importance of reforming the… pic.twitter.com/fLULlEyGTt — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) July 21, 2025

Dar in his conversation highlighted the need for peaceful dialogue to resolve all disputes between India and Pakistan. According to reports, he said that talks should be based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and the UN Charter.

Why India Suspended Indus Water Treaty?

The latest episode of tension between India and Pakistan started to build up after the Pahalgam terrorist attac in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

In response, India launched a military action deep inside Pakistan and PoK, also reduced diplomatic engagement with Pakistan. India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of river water between the two nations since 1960.

India has since blocked water flows from its rivers that were previously allowed to pass to Pakistan under the treaty. Pakistan has has expressed concern over the potential consequences of this disruption on its agriculture and dauily life.

Also Read: Viral Video of Newlywed Couple’s ‘Honor Killing’ in Pakistan Sparks Outrage, 11 Arrested