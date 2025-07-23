LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > World > Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty

Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday raised alarm over India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. During a meeting with UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis Philémon Yang in New York, Dar warned the move could destabilize the region. The treaty suspension follows a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 Hindu tourists dead.

Pakistan's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, urges UN to intervene after India suspends Indus Waters Treaty, warns move could destabilize the region. Photo/UNGA.
Pakistan's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, urges UN to intervene after India suspends Indus Waters Treaty, warns move could destabilize the region. Photo/UNGA.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 01:30:09 IST

Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minsiter of Pakistan, on Tuesday raised concerns about the recent decision of India to suspend the decades old Indus water treaty. Dar met UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis Philémon Yang in New York.

India suspended the Indus water treaty after the Pakistan based terrorists attacked Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir killing 26. 

Ishaq Dar Warns Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty Could Destablise Region

While meeting the UNGA President, Dar warned that India’s actions of suspending the treaty could destabilize the whole region. He accused India of  violating the longstanding water-sharing agreement between the two countries which has been in place since 1960’s. He also appealed for international community to look into it and asked the United Nations and other global institutions to intervene.

Also Read: Deadly Armed Clash in Chaman Pakistan: 7 Killed, Highway Blocked Amid Rising Tensions

During the meeting, Dar focused on India’s recent measures that have put pressure on Pakistan. He reportedly spoke about issue related to water access and operations such as Operation Sindoor. Reports say that he told UNGA President that these  developments have caused serious difficulties for Pakistan.

Pakistan Currently Holding Presidency Of UN

Pakistan is currently holding the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council. During this rare chance, Pakistan is aiming to use this platform to highlight its long-standing concerns.

 According to reports, Dar also brought up Kashmir, along with the Indus Waters Treaty issue, reiterating Pakistan’s claims of alleged human rights violations and calling for international involvement.

Dar in his conversation highlighted the need for peaceful dialogue to resolve all disputes between India and Pakistan. According to reports, he said that talks should be based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and the UN Charter.

Why India Suspended Indus Water Treaty?

The latest episode of tension between India and Pakistan started to build up after the Pahalgam terrorist attac in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

In response, India launched a military action deep inside Pakistan and PoK, also reduced diplomatic engagement with Pakistan. India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of river water between the two nations since 1960.

India has since blocked water flows from its rivers that were previously allowed to pass to Pakistan under the treaty. Pakistan has has expressed concern over the potential consequences of this disruption on its agriculture and dauily life.

Also Read: Viral Video of Newlywed Couple’s ‘Honor Killing’ in Pakistan Sparks Outrage, 11 Arrested

Tags: Indus Water Treatypahalgam terror attackpakistan news

RELATED News

Will Jerome Powell Resign? Donald Trump Says Federal Reserve Chair Will Be Gone Soon, Calls Him A ‘Numbskull’
Why Did Rachel Zoe File For Divorce From Rodger Berman After 27 Years Of Marriage?
UN Says Over 1,000 Palestinians Killed By Israel While Accessing Food
Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby Boy After ‘Traumatic’ Birth, But The Name? Fans Are Shocked It’s So Unique!
Third Generation Curse On Wealth: The Families Can Break It With These Steps

More News

Sawan Shivratri On July 23, 2025: Know The Significance Of Shivratri And Jalabhishek Timings Of Kanwad Yatra
India Women Beat England Women 2-1 in ODI Series: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Century, Kranti Goud’s 6-Fer Steal The Show
ITR Filing Last Date 2025: Not July 31, CBDT Notice Issues This Date For The Tax Filing, Check Details
Ozzy Osbourne Top 5 Iconic Hits That Defined Heavy Metal: From ‘Crazy Train’ To ‘No More Tears’
Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty
Shubman Gill Slams England’s Lord’s Test Tactics ‘To Come 90 Seconds Late’ Shows Lack Of Sportsmanship
Harmanpreet Kaur Makes History, Joins Mithali Raj In Remarkable Achievement
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Nigeria Beats South Africa 2-1 To Reach The Final
Sawan Shivratri July 23, 2025: Which States To Observe School Holidays Due To Sawan Shivratri And Kanwar Yatra
Bollywood’s New Power Couple? Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Dating Rumors Explode After ‘Saiyaara’ Success!
Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty
Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty
Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty
Is Pakistan Heading For A Water Emergency? Ishaq Dar Seeks UN Help After India Halts Indus Treaty

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?