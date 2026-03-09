Indian Embassy In Riyadh Says ‘No Indian Fatality’ In Saudi Arabia Projectile Strike Amid Israel-Iran-US War, Calls It A ‘Matter of Relief’

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh clarified on Monday that no Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia, after a projectile hit a residential section that was located in the Al-Kharj city in Saudi Arabia, on Sunday evening. The quote follows previous information by Saudi officials that the two individuals who died in the accident were an Indian and a Bangladeshi. On X, the Indian mission reported that it had ascertained that there had been no Indian casualty in the affair, and said the result of the development was a relief. The embassy said that it has been continually engaging with Saudi authorities to confirm the information and aid people who were involved in the accident.

‘M atter Of Relief’

The embassy reported that shortly after the incident, Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y. Sabir, paid a visit to Al-Kharj and met an Indian national, who had been injured by the projectile, which had landed in the residential complex of one of the maintenance and cleaning firms. The injured person is already under treatment in a government hospital in Al-Kharj.







The Saudi Civil Defense had previously mentioned that the projectile attack had killed two individuals of likely Indian and Bangladeshi nationality and injured at least 12 people of Bangladeshi origin. There was also considerable material damage in the area due to the attack. The Saudi authorities denounced the civilian infrastructure attacks as a definite breach of the international humanitarian legislation.

Israel-Iran-US conflict war



The Indian Embassy was alerted by the Indian government to advise Indians living in Saudi Arabia to be careful and adhere to safety measures given by the Saudi government. The warning is in light of the tension that has been increasing throughout the Middle East with the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel still growing by the day. Iranian strikes have been reported to have been directed to some Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and this is an issue that is raising security concerns in the region. The US State Department has also in the meantime directed non emergency government employees and their family members to vacate Saudi Arabia owing to the worsening security conditions and the threat of additional attacks.

