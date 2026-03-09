What Is Kharg Island And Why Has Trump Not Attacked Iran’s Critical Oil Export Hub Amid The Middle East Conflict? Know Key Reason Here

Kharg Island: As the war between the US, Israel, and Iran drags into its second week, things are getting more intense.

The Trump administration is now thinking about targeting Kharg Island, a tiny spot off Iran’s coast, but a huge deal when it comes to oil. Analysts see it as a serious pressure point against Tehran, according to Israel-based Ynet News.

Kharg Island sits about 25 kilometres from Iran’s shore near Bushehr province. It’s where nearly 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil gets exported, so it’s basically the backbone of Iran’s economy and a key source of cash for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

If Washington wants to really squeeze Iran, experts say going after Kharg’s oil facilities, either by seizing or disabling them, would cut off one of Tehran’s main financial lifelines.

Plus, with how much oil moves through there, any attack could send global prices soaring. That makes Kharg one of the most sensitive targets in this whole Gulf conflict.

Why is Kharg Island important?

Iran’s economy leans hard on oil, and Kharg is at the centre of it all. The island’s storage tanks, pipelines, and loading terminals keep money flowing into Tehran. Its spot in the Persian Gulf makes it Iran’s main hub for shipping oil out to the world.

In fact, Kharg has only become more important lately. Before the US and Israel started striking Iran in late February, Tehran actually ramped up production there to nearly four million barrels a day, according to energy analytics firm Kpler. That’s almost record-breaking, way up from the usual 1.5 million barrels a day.

Yet, even with all this action, Kharg Island hasn’t been touched in the current war. Israeli strikes have already hit Iranian fuel depots in Tehran and the Alborz region those were the first attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure in this conflict—but so far, Kharg has stayed out of the line of fire.

Kharg Island is one of the strategic assets that have been regarded by its opponents, long as its vulnerability by the Iranian regime.

In the case of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, the US President Jimmy Carter was advised that if the island were captured, the nation would have leverage over Tehran but the president decided not to take the action.

In 1980s President Ronald Reagan gave orders to strike other Iranian offshore export facilities, but Kharg was not targeted after Tehran mined the Strait of Hormuz.

Why didn’t the US attack Kharg Island?

Honestly, a big reason is that going after Kharg Island would be a huge step. It’s risky enough that the US would have to sign off, and nobody wants to trigger a massive escalation if they can help it.

Recently, things got tense between the US and Israel. Israel launched a sweeping attack on 30 Iranian oil depots, and Washington was stunned. Officials basically sent a “What the hell?” message when they realised how big the operation was. This was the first serious rift between the two since the war started back on February 28.

Back home, President Trump’s got his own headaches. Gas prices are up, midterm elections are coming, and messing with Iran’s oil exports could make things even worse at the pump, not just in America, but worldwide.

ALSO READ: Was US Caught Off-Guard After Israel Struck 30 Iranian Fuel Depots? White House Goes ‘WTF’ ‘As Apocalyptic Scenes In Tehran Raise Concerns