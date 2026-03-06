Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Manuela Bergerot launched a fierce attack on pro-war politicians during a Madrid Assembly session, condemning support for the US-Israel military campaign in Iran. She accused leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump of hypocrisy over women’s rights after a strike that killed over 160 girls.

Manuela Bergerot slams Netanyahu and Trump over Iran strike killing over 160 girls. Photos; X.
Manuela Bergerot slams Netanyahu and Trump over Iran strike killing over 160 girls. Photos; X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 6, 2026 14:26:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Manuela Bergerot, the spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Assembly of Madrid, delivered a sharp and emotional speech during a plenary session on March 5, strongly criticising political figures who support the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

During her intervention, Bergerot accused right-wing politicians, particularly members of the People’s Party (Spain), of hypocrisy over their claims of defending women’s rights while backing military actions that have reportedly caused civilian casualties.

Manuela Bergerot Slams Netanyahu, Trump For Killing  160  Iranain Girls

In her remarks, she referred to a deadly strike on a girls’ school in Iran, saying, “The first military objective of Netanyahu and Trump in Iran was bombing a girls’ school, killing 160 girls.”

You Might Be Interested In

She continued by condemning what she described as celebrations of the attack in political circles supportive of the operation.

“This is how they defend the rights of Iranian women, by celebrating the death of 160 girls.”

Calling the situation “despicable,” Bergerot argued that invoking feminism while supporting military strikes that harm civilians undermines the very principles those arguments claim to defend.

Criticism of ‘Feminism Through Bombs’ Narrative

Bergerot further accused right-wing figures of applauding the bombing while framing the broader campaign as a defence of Iranian women’s rights. According to her, such claims amount to a contradiction.

She said that cheering a strike that allegedly killed 160 girls while speaking about feminism exposes a deep hypocrisy. Bergerot added that “true feminism rejects bombs as liberation,” referencing past military interventions in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan as examples where war was justified in part through arguments about women’s rights but led to devastating consequences.

Deadly Strike on Iranian School Under Scrutiny

The criticism came after reports about a precision air strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in southern Iran on February 28. Investigations by The New York Times and Reuters suggest that the strike may have been carried out by the United States military.

The attack is believed to be the deadliest known episode of civilian casualties since the United States and Israel launched their joint military campaign against Iran.

Although no party has officially claimed responsibility for the strike, investigators say a growing body of evidence, including satellite imagery and verified video footage, points toward US involvement.

Initially, the White House maintained that the incident was under investigation. However, senior officials have since acknowledged that available evidence strongly indicates the use of a US munition launched from the southern axis of operations.

Who Is Manuela Bergerot?

Bergerot was born in Argentina in 1976. She has lived in Madrid since 1978 after moving there with her parents, who arrived as political refugees. She has described the Spanish capital as a city that welcomed them with the solidarity characteristic of the Madrid community.

She holds a degree in Information and Documentation and specialises in public policies on historical memory rooted in respect for human rights. Bergerot works as an advisor to the Municipal Group of Más Madrid on social policies.

In 2021, she was elected to the Assembly of Madrid. Two years later, in 2023, she became the party’s spokesperson and leader of the opposition in the regional parliament.

Also Read: Iran Issues Big Threat Amid Ongoing War, Warns US Against Ground Invasion, ‘Would Be A Big Disaster For American Forces’

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-13Iran newsIran US Warnetanyahuspain newsWorld news

RELATED News

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

‘Forced Me Into Oral Sex, Blackmailed, Washed Money’: Woman Accuses Trump of Hitting Her- Latest Epstein Files Reveal Explosive Claims Against ‘Jealous’ US President

Pakistani MP Roasts Own Government Over US-Israel-Iran War, Says ‘Pakistan Was Told to Sit Down’ — Watch Viral Video

What Is Israel’s Blue Sparrow? Missile That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Flies To Edge Of Space, Launched From F-15 Jets That Can Travel 1,240 Miles

Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper-Turned-Politician, Kathmandu Ex-Mayor Who Studied In India Now Leads Nepal Election Results With Gen Z Backing

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Budget 2026: After Years Of Debate, Siddaramaiah Announces Rohith Vemula Act To Tackle Caste-Based Discrimination On Campuses

Iran-US-Israel War Conflict: IndiGo Offers Free Cancellation Till THIS Date, SpiceJet Deploys 14 Special Flights From UAE for Stranded Indians

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses: Lawsuit Claims Employees Reviewed Users’ Private Clips’ – From Sex To Nudity To Bathroom Breaks

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Chitrakoot Shocker Caught On Cam: School Teacher Gets Body Massage From Students Using Hands, Feet And Rolling Pin, Viral Video Sparks Massive Outrage | WATCH

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

The Line Between Investing and Trading Keeps Blurring

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral
Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral
Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral
Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS