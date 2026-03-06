Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Manuela Bergerot, the spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Assembly of Madrid, delivered a sharp and emotional speech during a plenary session on March 5, strongly criticising political figures who support the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

During her intervention, Bergerot accused right-wing politicians, particularly members of the People’s Party (Spain), of hypocrisy over their claims of defending women’s rights while backing military actions that have reportedly caused civilian casualties.

Manuela Bergerot Slams Netanyahu, Trump For Killing 160 Iranain Girls

In her remarks, she referred to a deadly strike on a girls’ school in Iran, saying, “The first military objective of Netanyahu and Trump in Iran was bombing a girls’ school, killing 160 girls.”

She continued by condemning what she described as celebrations of the attack in political circles supportive of the operation.

Spain’s Manuela Bergerot: “The first military objective of Netanyahu and Trump in Iran was bombing a girls’ school, killing 160 girls.” “This is how they defend the rights of Iranian women — by celebrating the death of 160 girls.” “It is despicable!”pic.twitter.com/Rm5a6lfWRh — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 6, 2026

“This is how they defend the rights of Iranian women, by celebrating the death of 160 girls.”

Calling the situation “despicable,” Bergerot argued that invoking feminism while supporting military strikes that harm civilians undermines the very principles those arguments claim to defend.

Criticism of ‘Feminism Through Bombs’ Narrative

Bergerot further accused right-wing figures of applauding the bombing while framing the broader campaign as a defence of Iranian women’s rights. According to her, such claims amount to a contradiction.

She said that cheering a strike that allegedly killed 160 girls while speaking about feminism exposes a deep hypocrisy. Bergerot added that “true feminism rejects bombs as liberation,” referencing past military interventions in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan as examples where war was justified in part through arguments about women’s rights but led to devastating consequences.

Deadly Strike on Iranian School Under Scrutiny

The criticism came after reports about a precision air strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in southern Iran on February 28. Investigations by The New York Times and Reuters suggest that the strike may have been carried out by the United States military.

The attack is believed to be the deadliest known episode of civilian casualties since the United States and Israel launched their joint military campaign against Iran.

Although no party has officially claimed responsibility for the strike, investigators say a growing body of evidence, including satellite imagery and verified video footage, points toward US involvement.

Initially, the White House maintained that the incident was under investigation. However, senior officials have since acknowledged that available evidence strongly indicates the use of a US munition launched from the southern axis of operations.

Who Is Manuela Bergerot?

Bergerot was born in Argentina in 1976. She has lived in Madrid since 1978 after moving there with her parents, who arrived as political refugees. She has described the Spanish capital as a city that welcomed them with the solidarity characteristic of the Madrid community.

She holds a degree in Information and Documentation and specialises in public policies on historical memory rooted in respect for human rights. Bergerot works as an advisor to the Municipal Group of Más Madrid on social policies.

In 2021, she was elected to the Assembly of Madrid. Two years later, in 2023, she became the party’s spokesperson and leader of the opposition in the regional parliament.

