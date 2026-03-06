LIVE TV
Israel-Iran-US War Day 6: IRGC Launches 21st Wave of 'Operation True Promise' Counterstrikes With Drone, Missile Swarms; Tehran Vows 'More Intense' Operations

Israel-Iran-US War Day 6: IRGC Launches 21st Wave of ‘Operation True Promise’ Counterstrikes With Drone, Missile Swarms; Tehran Vows ‘More Intense’ Operations

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that its aerospace division launched the 21st wave of Operation True Promise, deploying swarms of suicide drones along with advanced Khayber missiles fitted with cluster warheads.

IRGC Launches 21st Wave of ‘Operation True Promise’ Counterstrikes With Drone. Photo: @CENTCOM
IRGC Launches 21st Wave of ‘Operation True Promise’ Counterstrikes With Drone. Photo: @CENTCOM

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: March 6, 2026 16:16:39 IST

Israel-Iran-US War Day 6: IRGC Launches 21st Wave of ‘Operation True Promise’ Counterstrikes With Drone, Missile Swarms; Tehran Vows ‘More Intense’ Operations

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that its aerospace division launched the 21st wave of Operation True Promise, deploying swarms of suicide drones along with advanced Khayber missiles fitted with cluster warheads. 

According to the IRGC, the attack aimed at overwhelming and penetrating Israel’s multi-layered air defence systems, and the operation was aimed at overwhelming and penetrating Isral’s multi-layered air defence systems, and the operation was carried out under the codename “Ya Mu’izz al-Mu’minin.”

Iran further said that its retaliatory campaign will intensify in the coming days, with military officials vowing expanded strikes while air defences continue to intercept Israeli and US aircraft and drones across the country.

Iran Says Israeli Military Assets Hidden in Civilian Areas

Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, told Press TV that Israel has attempted to hide its military resources among civilian areas, but Iranian forces are continuing to locate and strike them.

“The cowardly military forces and facilities of the Zionist regime have hidden in civilian and public layers,” Zolfaghari said. “But the detection and striking of the aggressors will continue, and in the coming days, the trend of attacks will become more intense and widespread.”

He added that Iranian air defences had intercepted and destroyed advanced enemy aircraft over several regions of the country. According to Zolfaghari, the latest interceptions bring the total number of enemy drones shot down by Iranian armed forces to more than 75 since the US-Israeli aggression began last Saturday.

Tehran Facing ‘Total War’ Amid US-Israel Attacks

In New Delhi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh asserted that Tehran has “no option” but to engage in a “heroic nationalist defence” against what he termed an American and Israeli “invasion,” vowing that the nation will resist to the “last bullet” and “last soldier.”

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Khatibzadeh emphasised that Iran is currently enduring a state of total war.

‘I think the priority right now is for Iran to exercise the ultimate resistance against the aggressor. We are under attack, under invasion by Americans and Israelis, and they are trying to impose maximum damage on Iran. As we are speaking, my fellow citizens are under constant attack by carpet-bombing, which is happening by Americans and Israelis. Tehran is under constant attack, and we have no option but to resist to the last bullet that we have and to the last soldier that we have,” he stated.

Iran Warns US Actions Threaten Global Diplomatic Norms

The Deputy Foreign Minister characterised the conflict as a necessary stand against external atrocities.

“This is a very heroic, very nationalistic battle for us, and we have to stop the aggressor and their atrocities in Iran. What is important is everybody is supporting international law, and we hope that we are not cherry-picking international law. Now international law is under attack, as well as Iran. Unfortunately, the principles of international law have been attacked, and we have to stand together against these atrocities,” Khatibzadeh told ANI.

Also Read: Missile Threat Alert Issued To Dubai Residents As UAE Intercepts Missiles And Drones Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Urged To Avoid Open Areas 

He further warned that US actions, including the alleged assassination of a head of state, threaten global diplomatic norms.

Israel Plans Weeks of Strikes on Iran as War Enters Day 6

“Americans have assassinated the head of another state. If it is the new norm, then nobody, no country on earth can actually have normal diplomatic relations with other countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that the Israeli military is planning for at least one or two more weeks of operations against Iran, during which it aims to hit thousands more Iranian regime targets. Israel’s goal is a systematic degradation of the Iranian regime and its military sites. With the latest wave of strikes and counter strikes the conflict on Friday entered Day 6 with neither side showing signs of relenting.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read; What Is Israel’s Blue Sparrow? Missile That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Flies To Edge Of Space, Launched From F-15 Jets That Can Travel 1,240 Miles 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 4:15 PM IST
Israel-Iran-US War Day 6: IRGC Launches 21st Wave of ‘Operation True Promise’ Counterstrikes With Drone, Missile Swarms; Tehran Vows ‘More Intense’ Operations

QUICK LINKS