Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence

Israel has hit Syrian forces in southern Syria, for the second consecutive day, targetting military positions near the Israeli border after days of escalating violence in the Druze-majority city of Sweida, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Clashes Escalate Along Israeli-Syrian Border

According to the report, at least four explosions were heard as drones flew overhead, with visuals from the scene circulating on social media showing a damaged tank being towed and several casualties on the streets.

The renewed conflict follows deadly clashes since Sunday, which have already claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands, pointing towards regional instability.

Druze Spiritual Leader Sparks Israeli Action

Tensions heightened after influential Druze leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri accused Syrian troops of violating a ceasefire agreement. In a recorded video statement, he urged locals to resist what he called a “barbaric attack,” as reported by Reuters.

“We are being subject to a total war of extermination,” al-Hajri reportedly said, while also urging the Druze “to confront this barbaric campaign with all means available.”

Israel subsequently responded, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz saying in a joint statement, “Israel is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherhood alliance with our Druze citizens in Israel.”

Syria Claims Ceasefire, But Fighting Persists

Meanwhile, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a ceasefire and said that military police had been ordered into Sweida to “control military behaviour and hold violators accountable,” according to the state-run SANA.

Despite the ceasefire, convoys of Syrian tanks and troops were seen entering Sweida by mid-morning and continued firing on neighbourhoods, the report further said.

Civilian Tensions and Sectarian Fears

The clashes initially erupted between Druze fighters and Bedouin groups, in seemingly deeper sectarian rifts. While a statement from the Druze spiritual leadership briefly welcomed Syrian troops to stop the bloodshed, al-Hajri subsequently claimed it was “imposed” by Damascus.

Meanwhile, disturbing scenes of looting and arson were witnessed, including men in fatigues setting fire to local businesses.

ALSO READ: World News Live Updates