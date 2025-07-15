LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Home > World > Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence

Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence

Israel launched strikes on Syrian regime forces near the Israeli border amid escalating violence in the Druze-majority city of Sweida. The move comes as Israel has vowed to protect the Druze population and uphold a demilitarised zone.

Israel reportedly struck Syrian forces near its border, vowing to protect the Druze minority amid deadly clashes in Sweida and growing regional tensions. (Image courtesy: X/@FRANCE24)
Israel reportedly struck Syrian forces near its border, vowing to protect the Druze minority amid deadly clashes in Sweida and growing regional tensions. (Image courtesy: X/@FRANCE24)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 18:52:01 IST

Israel has hit Syrian forces in southern Syria, for the second consecutive day, targetting military positions near the Israeli border after days of escalating violence in the Druze-majority city of Sweida, Reuters reported on Tuesday. 

Clashes Escalate Along Israeli-Syrian Border

According to the report, at least four explosions were heard as drones flew overhead, with visuals from the scene circulating on social media showing a damaged tank being towed and several casualties on the streets.

The renewed conflict follows deadly clashes since Sunday, which have already claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands, pointing towards regional instability.

Druze Spiritual Leader Sparks Israeli Action

Tensions heightened after influential Druze leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri accused Syrian troops of violating a ceasefire agreement. In a recorded video statement, he urged locals to resist what he called a “barbaric attack,” as reported by Reuters.

“We are being subject to a total war of extermination,” al-Hajri reportedly said, while also urging the Druze “to confront this barbaric campaign with all means available.”

Israel subsequently responded, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz saying in a joint statement, “Israel is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherhood alliance with our Druze citizens in Israel.”

Syria Claims Ceasefire, But Fighting Persists

Meanwhile, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a ceasefire and said that military police had been ordered into Sweida to “control military behaviour and hold violators accountable,” according to the state-run SANA.

Despite the ceasefire, convoys of Syrian tanks and troops were seen entering Sweida by mid-morning and continued firing on neighbourhoods, the report further said.

Civilian Tensions and Sectarian Fears

The clashes initially erupted between Druze fighters and Bedouin groups, in seemingly deeper sectarian rifts. While a statement from the Druze spiritual leadership briefly welcomed Syrian troops to stop the bloodshed, al-Hajri subsequently claimed it was “imposed” by Damascus.

Meanwhile, disturbing scenes of looting and arson were witnessed, including men in fatigues setting fire to local businesses.

ALSO READ: World News Live Updates

Tags: clashes in SyriaDruze communityIsrael strikes SyriaIsrael strikes Syrian forcesSweida clashes

More News

Rahul Says EAM Jaishankar Running A Full Blown Circus Aimed At Destroying India’s Foreign Policy
G20 Finance Chiefs Meet in Durban as Germany Calls for Deeper Global Ties in ‘Turbulent Times’
Was Nicolas Cage’s Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress’ Mother? ‘I Don’t Think I Passed’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’
World Youth Skills Day: Five Essential Human Skills That AI Can Never Replace
Shubman Gill Opens Up About Meeting King Charles III, Reveals What He Said About Lord’s Test Defeat
J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence
Bhagyathara BT-11 Lottery Result OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Lucky Draw Declared– How To Check The Full Winners List
Mitchell Starc’s Masterclass And Scott Boland’s Hat-Trick Bundle West Indies Out Just For 27
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?