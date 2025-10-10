The Israeli Cabinet has approved the “outline” of a hostage-release deal with Hamas, a big step towards the end of the ruinous two-year Gaza conflict. The short statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the Cabinet’s approval but did not mention other contentious details of the wider ceasefire proposal, Associated Press reported.

The ceasefire offer, supported by US President Donald Trump, seeks the freedom of all remaining hostages as well as ending long-standing grievances in the region. Although numerous critical issues remain like the disarmament of Hamas and the rule of Gaza the endorsement marks the closest convergence so far between the parties toward ending a conflict that has cost tens of thousands of lives.

October 7, 2023- Terrible years after

The request, put to the test with Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. It claimed. 1,200 Israeli lives and 251 hostages. During the follow-up Israeli military actions, Gaza bore a huge price, with more than 67,000 Palestinians dead and almost 170,000 wounded, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports, with estimates that half of those injured were women and children.

And yet, while the Israeli Cabinet was voting on the agreement, air strikes persisted in all of northern Gaza. A Gaza City building was struck, killing a minimum of two individuals and having over 40 trapped under the debris, as reported by the Palestinian Civil Defense. Gaza’s Health Ministry recorded an additional 11 deaths and 49 injuries over the last 24 hours. Israeli government officials said the attacks were against places that were threats to soldiers as they redeployed. Hamas condemned the attacks, accusing Netanyahu of trying to “shuffle the cards and confuse” mediators.

Hamas demands

Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya set out major points of the ceasefire, such as the freedom of around 2,000 Palestinian detainees, the opening of the Egyptian border, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and a limited Israeli withdrawal. Al-Hayya stressed that all women and children in Israeli detention would also be released and declared that Hamas would concentrate subsequently on Palestinian statehood and self-determination.

Further, American officials have disclosed the dispatch of approximately 200 soldiers to Israel to facilitate and enforce the ceasefire as part of an international contingent that will verify compliance.

Israel’s Cabinet approval of the Gaza agreement is being viewed as the key to bringing to an end one of the most devastating wars in the region in decades, with hopes of stopping additional loss of life and allowing for humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

