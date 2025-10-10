LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza Deal Afghanistan news AI Crime donald trump Varinder Ghuman news Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei keir starmer Air Force Day Gaza Deal Afghanistan news AI Crime donald trump Varinder Ghuman news Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei keir starmer Air Force Day Gaza Deal Afghanistan news AI Crime donald trump Varinder Ghuman news Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei keir starmer Air Force Day Gaza Deal Afghanistan news AI Crime donald trump Varinder Ghuman news Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza Deal Afghanistan news AI Crime donald trump Varinder Ghuman news Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei keir starmer Air Force Day Gaza Deal Afghanistan news AI Crime donald trump Varinder Ghuman news Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei keir starmer Air Force Day Gaza Deal Afghanistan news AI Crime donald trump Varinder Ghuman news Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei keir starmer Air Force Day Gaza Deal Afghanistan news AI Crime donald trump Varinder Ghuman news Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step

Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step

Israel’s Cabinet approves the outline of a Gaza deal to release hostages held by Hamas, moving closer to a ceasefire. Key elements include prisoner releases, aid flow, and partial Israeli withdrawal amid ongoing Gaza strikes.

Israel’s Cabinet approves Gaza deal outline (Photo: X/@netanyahu)
Israel’s Cabinet approves Gaza deal outline (Photo: X/@netanyahu)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 10, 2025 05:33:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step

The Israeli Cabinet has approved the “outline” of a hostage-release deal with Hamas, a big step towards the end of the ruinous two-year Gaza conflict. The short statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the Cabinet’s approval but did not mention other contentious details of the wider ceasefire proposal, Associated Press reported.

The ceasefire offer, supported by US President Donald Trump, seeks the freedom of all remaining hostages as well as ending long-standing grievances in the region. Although numerous critical issues remain like the disarmament of Hamas and the rule of Gaza the endorsement marks the closest convergence so far between the parties toward ending a conflict that has cost tens of thousands of lives.

October 7, 2023- Terrible years after

The request, put to the test with Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. It claimed. 1,200 Israeli lives and 251 hostages. During the follow-up Israeli military actions, Gaza bore a huge price, with more than 67,000 Palestinians dead and almost 170,000 wounded, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports, with estimates that half of those injured were women and children.

And yet, while the Israeli Cabinet was voting on the agreement, air strikes persisted in all of northern Gaza. A Gaza City building was struck, killing a minimum of two individuals and having over 40 trapped under the debris, as reported by the Palestinian Civil Defense. Gaza’s Health Ministry recorded an additional 11 deaths and 49 injuries over the last 24 hours. Israeli government officials said the attacks were against places that were threats to soldiers as they redeployed. Hamas condemned the attacks, accusing Netanyahu of trying to “shuffle the cards and confuse” mediators.

Hamas demands

Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya set out major points of the ceasefire, such as the freedom of around 2,000 Palestinian detainees, the opening of the Egyptian border, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and a limited Israeli withdrawal. Al-Hayya stressed that all women and children in Israeli detention would also be released and declared that Hamas would concentrate subsequently on Palestinian statehood and self-determination.

Further, American officials have disclosed the dispatch of approximately 200 soldiers to Israel to facilitate and enforce the ceasefire as part of an international contingent that will verify compliance.

Israel’s Cabinet approval of the Gaza agreement is being viewed as the key to bringing to an end one of the most devastating wars in the region in decades, with hopes of stopping additional loss of life and allowing for humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

ALSO READ: Kabul Hit By Two Loud Explosions, Government Confirms No Damage

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 5:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gaza DealGaza newshamashome-hero-pos-1israel-gaza-conflict

RELATED News

‘Spoke To My Friend’, PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On Gaza Peace Plan, Calls Netanyahu
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Algeria qualify for the World Cup with win over Somalia
UPDATE 7-Africa World Cup Qualifiers Summaries
PM Modi, Keir Starmer Mumbai Meeting: India UK Trade, Defence, Education & Technology And All That Happened
Lockdown Looming In Japan? Schools Closed, Markets Shut, Borders Tightened, Is This Another National Epidemic?

LATEST NEWS

Over 1,000 Obscene AI Images: IIIT Naya Raipur Student Accused Of AI-Generated Morphed Photos Of Female Classmates
China expands rare earths restrictions, targets defense and chips users
Son Of Mallah-Mukesh Sahani Matters In Bihar And Is The Last Hurdle In Seat-Arrangement Declaration By MGB
‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Video Triggers Boycott Calls Against Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi, Netizens React
BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes
Mayawati’s Comeback Laced With Anti-SP Pitch, Praise For BJP Govt In UP; Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Internal Understanding
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: Check Latest Official Updates on CDS 2 Result, Merit List & Marking Scheme
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Notification, Application Form, Fee, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria
Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away: Was He Married? Family And Net Worth Details Inside
London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie
Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step
Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step
Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step
Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step

QUICK LINKS