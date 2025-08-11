LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Defends Gaza Offensive, Says ‘The War Can End Tomorrow If Hamas…’

Netanyahu told the international media that Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists in Gaza and vows to repeat the October 7 massacre and to 'do so again and again' while openly professing its goal to destroy the State of Israel.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 11, 2025 08:23:23 IST

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that responsibility for any continuation of the hostilities in Gaza falls squarely on the shoulders of the Hamas terrorist organisation. He said so Sunday afternoon in a press conference.

Netanyahu told the international media that Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists in Gaza and vows to repeat the October 7 massacre and to “do so again and again” while openly professing its goal to destroy the State of Israel.

“It subjugates Gazans, it steals their food, it shoots them when they try to move to safe zones,” he said. “And I think it’s instructive that now, many Gazans are fighting back. They are begging us, and they’re begging the world: ‘Free us. Free us, and free Gaza from Hamas.”

“No nation can accept a genocidal terrorist organisation, an organisation committed to its annihilation, a stone’s throw from its citizens,” added Netanyahu, who went on to say that Israel’s goal is not to occupy Gaza, but to “free Gaza, free it from Hamas terrorists.”

The Prime Minister explained that Israel’s plan for Gaza is the establishment of a security zone along its border with Israel to prevent future terrorist incursions and a civilian administration there that will seek to live in peace with Israel.

“The war can end tomorrow if Gaza, or rather, if Hamas, lays down its arms and releases all the remaining hostages,” he declared, adding that he intends to see Gaza demilitarised.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Tags: benjamin netanyahugazahamasisrael

