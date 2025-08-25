LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know

Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know

The Israeli military said its targets included a military compound that housed the presidential palace, two power plants, and a fuel storage facility.

Representational image (Reuters)
Representational image (Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 25, 2025 05:39:08 IST

Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday, killing six people and injuring 86 others, according to a Houthi health official, reported Reuters. The attack came in response to missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement toward Israel in recent days.

The Israeli military said its targets included a military compound that housed the presidential palace, two power plants, and a fuel storage facility.

In a statement, the military described the operation as retaliation for “repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians.”

On Friday, the Houthis announced they had fired a ballistic missile at Israel in what they called support for Palestinians in Gaza. An Israeli Air Force official said the missile appeared to carry multiple sub-munitions designed to explode on impact.

The escalation is part of a wider conflict spillover from the Gaza war, which began in October 2023 when Israel launched a military campaign against Hamas. Since then, the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have stepped up attacks on Red Sea shipping and repeatedly fired missiles at Israel.

Most of those projectiles have been intercepted, but Israel has responded with airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including the strategic port of Hodeidah.

On Sunday, senior Houthi leader Abdul Qader al-Murtada vowed that the group would not stop its operations. “(Israel) must know that we will not abandon our brothers in Gaza, whatever the sacrifices,” he said on X.

ALSO READ: How Many Israeli Hostages Are Still Alive in Gaza? US President Donald Trump Provides Big Update

Tags: HouthiisraelsanaaYemen

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know
Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know
Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know
Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?