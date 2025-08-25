Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know

Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday, killing six people and injuring 86 others, according to a Houthi health official, reported Reuters. The attack came in response to missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement toward Israel in recent days.

The Israeli military said its targets included a military compound that housed the presidential palace, two power plants, and a fuel storage facility.

In a statement, the military described the operation as retaliation for “repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians.”

On Friday, the Houthis announced they had fired a ballistic missile at Israel in what they called support for Palestinians in Gaza. An Israeli Air Force official said the missile appeared to carry multiple sub-munitions designed to explode on impact.

The escalation is part of a wider conflict spillover from the Gaza war, which began in October 2023 when Israel launched a military campaign against Hamas. Since then, the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have stepped up attacks on Red Sea shipping and repeatedly fired missiles at Israel.

Most of those projectiles have been intercepted, but Israel has responded with airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including the strategic port of Hodeidah.

On Sunday, senior Houthi leader Abdul Qader al-Murtada vowed that the group would not stop its operations. “(Israel) must know that we will not abandon our brothers in Gaza, whatever the sacrifices,” he said on X.

