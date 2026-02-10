LIVE TV
Italy Highway Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Gang Blows Up Armored Cash Van In Shocking Daylight Ambush Brazen

A masked gang staged a paramilitary-style ambush on Italy’s SS613 highway, posing as police and blowing up an armored cash van. Despite explosions, gunfire, and chaos, a foam security system saved the cash. Two suspects were arrested; others were hunted.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 10, 2026 02:16:42 IST

The SS613 highway between Brindisi and Lecce experienced a tranquil morning, which transformed into a chaotic cinematic disaster when a masked gang launched their paramilitary attack against a Battistolli Group armored van.

The central road became crowded with commuters at 8:00 AM when six to ten attackers used flashing blue lights to pretend they were police officers before creating a “wall of flames” with their burning escape vehicles.

The planned operation stopped all traffic movement, which resulted in terrified people being trapped inside a corridor filled with dense black smoke and active gunfire.

Armored Ambush

The attackers executed their operation using advanced armored ambush techniques, which enabled them to use high-quality explosives for attacking the cash-in-transit vehicle.

The explosion created by the explosion raised the heavy transporter from the ground, which sent debris flying across the street, according to mobile footage of the incident.



The vehicle maintained its internal security system The automated foam-based countermeasure created an instant protective barrier around the currency, which made the stolen money inaccessible to the thieves.

The technological fail-safe system stopped the criminals from achieving their main goal during the high-stakes heist, which resulted in the gang leaving the scene with nothing.

Tactical Pursuit

The sound of Kalashnikov fire created a combat atmosphere that transformed the highway into battlefield conditions during the Carabinieri’s fast-moving tactical operation.

The suspects showed high-level coordination because they used metal spikes to damage police vehicles, and they performed carjackings of passing drivers to evade police barricades.

The police department reacted quickly to the situation, which resulted in a gun battle that struck patrol vehicles with bullets but did not cause any fatalities.

Authorities eventually recovered an abandoned Alfa Romeo in the rural outskirts, which led to the arrest of two suspects. A major manhunt operation uses aerial surveillance to locate the remaining Foggia-based syndicate members.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 2:16 AM IST
Tags: armored van blastItaly highway robberySS613 Brindisi Lecce

QUICK LINKS