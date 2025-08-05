Home > World > Coup Charges, Election Plot, House Arrest: Why Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro Is Making Global Headlines Again

US has condemned Brazil’s Supreme Court for placing former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest. Bolsonaro faces charges for allegedly plotting to overturn the 2022 election and violating court restrictions on social media. The US criticism comes amid rising tensions with Brazil over trade and democratic norms under Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

US slams Brazil's Supreme Court for ordering house arrest of Jair Bolsonaro over 2022 coup plot and social media violations. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 14:07:14 IST

The US State Department has strongly condemned the Brazilian Supreme Court’s decision to place former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest, who is facing trial for allegedly plotting to overturn the 2022 presidential election results, CNN reported

Why Was Former President Jair Bolsonaro Put Under House Arrest?

According to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Bolsonaro violated the court’s restrictions by using social media to spread messages, including recordings where his ankle monitor was visible.

The court decision comes at a time of tense relations between Washington and Brasilia, with the case against right-wing populist Bolsonaro being seized on by US President Donald Trump as a threat in trade negotiations, as per CNN.

On Monday, the US State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs criticised Justice Moraes, saying he uses “Brazil’s institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy.”

“Putting even more restrictions on Jair Bolsonaro’s ability to defend himself in public is not a public service. Let Bolsonaro speak!” the post stated.

US Condemns Jair Bolsonaro’s Arrest

“The United States condemns Moraes’ order imposing house arrest on Bolsonaro and will hold accountable all those aiding and abetting sanctioned conduct,” it added.

According to CNN, the court order said Bolsonaro recorded speeches to be posted on other users’ social media accounts in which his ankle monitor is visible, which Moraes said defied an order prohibiting “exploitation of interviews or public or private speeches posted on third parties’ social media.”

Bolsonaro will serve house arrest at his residence and will not be allowed to have visitors, except for his attorneys and people authorised by the court. The former president is also prohibited from using a cell phone, directly or through third parties.

Jair Bolsonaro Charged With Coup Plot

In February, Jair Bolsonaro was charged in connection with an alleged coup plot to overturn the results of the 2022 election and keep his opponent, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from taking power. Part of the coup plot, prosecutors allege, involved a plan to potentially assassinate Lula, his vice president and a minister of the Supreme Court.
Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing.

US President Donald Trump, an ally of Bolsonaro, has criticised the trial, calling it “politically motivated.”

Last week, he signed executive actions imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Brazil, after threatening to do so if the country did not end the trial against Bolsonaro.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: BrazilJair BolsonaroWorld news

