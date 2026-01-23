LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives and announced a snap general election scheduled for February 8, aiming to secure public backing for her economic and security agenda, Kyodo News reported.

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office. Photo: X
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 23, 2026 14:10:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives and announced a snap general election scheduled for February 8, aiming to secure public backing for her economic and security agenda, Kyodo News reported.

You Might Be Interested In

The 465-seat lower house was dissolved by Takaichi’s cabinet in the early hours of the regular parliamentary session, marking the first such move at the start of a session in nearly six decades. The decision has effectively kicked off a brief but high-intensity election campaign.

Takaichi Seeks Fresh Mandate Amid Rising Costs

Although the current term of lawmakers was set to expire in 2028, Takaichi defended her decision by stating that she has not yet received a direct public mandate for her leadership.

You Might Be Interested In

She became prime minister in October, the same month her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) formed a new ruling coalition with the Japan Innovation Party.

The election will also see the debut of a new opposition grouping. The Centrist Reform Alliance was recently launched by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, which had been the LDP’s coalition partner for 26 years.

Economic issues are expected to dominate the campaign, particularly the rising cost of living.

Opposition Slams 16-Day Snap Poll Timing

Takaichi’s decision to schedule the election just 16 days after dissolving the lower house has drawn criticism from opposition parties. Kyodo News noted that this is the shortest interval between dissolution and election in Japan’s postwar history.

Opposition parties have also criticised the prime minister for calling an election before parliament could enact the initial budget for fiscal 2026, which begins in April, accusing her of placing political interests ahead of governance.

The previous House of Representatives election was held in October 2024.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Is India Joining The Board Of Peace? Why New Delhi Skipped The Davos Launch As Trump Pushes His UN Alternative  

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 2:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: japan lower housejapan pm Sanae Takaichijapan snap electionjapan snap general electionjapan snap general election datesanae-takaichi

RELATED News

Is India Joining The Board Of Peace? Why New Delhi Skipped The Davos Launch As Trump Pushes His UN Alternative

‘Pehle Bheek, Phir Peace’: Terror-Linked, Bankrupt Pakistan Mocked Online As Shehbaz Sharif ‘Begging’ Trump At Davos Goes Viral

US Vs Canada: Donald Trump Cancels Gaza Peace Board Invite After Mark Carney’s Davos Speech Slamming American Hegemony

US ICE Agents Detain 5-Year-Old Liam Conejo Ramos, Toddler Used As Bait, Caregiver Refused – People Compare Tragedy To Alan Kurdi

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

LATEST NEWS

Big Relief for PSU Staff: Government Approves Pay And Pension Revisions And Hike For PSGICs, NABARD, RBI

PetBridge to Debut in Mumbai Through Inspira Bridge Events–Zoomark Global B2B Partnership

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Thriller ‘Cheekatilo’ Out On OTT: Actress Shines In Serial Killer Drama; Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

When Will Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release? Aditya Dhar Drops A Cryptic Hint On Instagram, Sending Internet Into A Frenzy

Hindustan Zinc Hits Record High As Silver Rally and Q3 Earnings Spark Investor Rush

Motorola Launches Signature In India: Powerful Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Introductory Offers Here

Shashi Tharoor ‘Mistreated’ By Rahul Gandhi? What Happened At Kochi Mahapanchayat That Led Thiruvananthapuram MP To Miss Key Congress Meet

Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

QUICK LINKS