Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives and announced a snap general election scheduled for February 8, aiming to secure public backing for her economic and security agenda, Kyodo News reported.

The 465-seat lower house was dissolved by Takaichi’s cabinet in the early hours of the regular parliamentary session, marking the first such move at the start of a session in nearly six decades. The decision has effectively kicked off a brief but high-intensity election campaign.

Takaichi Seeks Fresh Mandate Amid Rising Costs

Although the current term of lawmakers was set to expire in 2028, Takaichi defended her decision by stating that she has not yet received a direct public mandate for her leadership.

She became prime minister in October, the same month her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) formed a new ruling coalition with the Japan Innovation Party.

The election will also see the debut of a new opposition grouping. The Centrist Reform Alliance was recently launched by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, which had been the LDP’s coalition partner for 26 years.

Economic issues are expected to dominate the campaign, particularly the rising cost of living.

Opposition Slams 16-Day Snap Poll Timing

Takaichi’s decision to schedule the election just 16 days after dissolving the lower house has drawn criticism from opposition parties. Kyodo News noted that this is the shortest interval between dissolution and election in Japan’s postwar history.

Opposition parties have also criticised the prime minister for calling an election before parliament could enact the initial budget for fiscal 2026, which begins in April, accusing her of placing political interests ahead of governance.

The previous House of Representatives election was held in October 2024.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Is India Joining The Board Of Peace? Why New Delhi Skipped The Davos Launch As Trump Pushes His UN Alternative