Is India Joining The Board Of Peace? Why New Delhi Skipped The Davos Launch As Trump Pushes His UN Alternative

US President Donald Trump, on January 22, formally inaugurated his self-styled Board of Peace, an initiative aimed at overseeing a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas. Unveiled on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the body is being positioned by Trump as a global conflict-resolution platform that could eventually rival the United Nations.

Insisting that “everyone wants to be a part” of the board, Trump dismissed the absence of several major US allies, even as participation at the launch remained limited.

India Absent Despite Board of Peace Invitation to Prime Minister Modi

India was notably absent from the inauguration ceremony of Board of Peace, with no Indian officials attending the event held at the Swiss mountain resort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the global leaders invited by Mr. Trump to join the Board of Peace.

According to reports, New Delhi is yet to make a decision. India is closely monitoring the positions adopted by key international partners, including France and Russia, before committing to the initiative.

According to Indian political analysts, the Board of Peace could ultimately undermine the authority of the United Nations, particularly if Trump were to remain chairman of the body indefinitely.

Notably, India and all permanent members of the UN Security Council, except the United States, have so far stayed out of the board.

Limited Turnout Despite Trump’s Claims of Broad Support for Board of Peace

While Trump claimed that 59 countries have signed onto the Board of Peace, representatives from only 19 countries, along with the US were present at the launch event in Davos.

“You’re the most powerful people in the world,” Mr. Trump told the assembled leaders, who represented countries ranging from Azerbaijan to Paraguay and Hungary.

“This is not the United States, this is for the world,” he said, adding, “I think we can spread it out to other things as we succeed in Gaza.”

Countries That Have Joined the Board of Peace

According to the US administration, the countries that have accepted Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace are:

Argentina, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Pakistan’s presence at the launch alongside Mr. Trump drew attention, particularly given India’s absence.

Pakistan Joins Board of Peace

India’s absence at Board of Peace was particularly conspicuous as Pakistan joined Trump and other leaders at the launch. The optics are unlikely to have been well received in New Delhi, which has repeatedly highlighted Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism, including the April 22 attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Political risk expert Ian Bremmer said India is well placed to engage with a second Donald Trump presidency from a position of strength, enjoying greater flexibility than many US allies.

Speaking at Davos, Bremmer described India as a “partner and friend” rather than an ally of the United States -an equation that gives New Delhi room to manoeuvre on issues such as Trump’s proposed Board of Peace.

Bremmer advised India to prioritise trade negotiations, approach the board cautiously, and ensure that any participation does not weaken multilateral institutions like the United Nations.

