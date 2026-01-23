Davos 2026: Elon Musk’s Greenland Jokes Flop As He Predicts Robots Will Soon Outnumber Humans

Elon Musk’s appearance at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, which people widely expected, resulted in a chaotic display of both controversial comedy and significant industrial commitments.

The billionaire started his political humor about Greenland in an attempt to entertain the skeptical elite audience, but then he quickly changed his focus to his vision of a future where humanoid robots would become more numerous than human beings.

Musk presented the future as more than a technological change because he believed it would create an economic revolution, which Tesla would drive through its development of robotics and autonomous software.

Optimus Public Sales and the Robotic Population Explosion

Musk shocked the audience through his disclosure that Tesla plans to start its Optimus humanoid robot sales to customers during 2027’s final month. He said that these robots, which currently execute basic functions at Tesla facilities, will develop the ability to perform household tasks and care for elderly individuals.

Musk’s most extreme prediction shows that he believes robots will eventually outnumber all humans because he thinks widespread robot use will create a global economic boom through its continuous supply of workers.

The audience reacted with nervous laughter when they asked about human existence in that future, yet Tesla stock increased by 1.7 percent after the company announced its upcoming schedule.

Autonomous Expansion and Global FSD Approval Milestones

Musk declared that Tesla is working toward Full Self-Driving (FSD) certification in Europe and China because their testing will begin next month.

The company needs to expand because it seeks to achieve its autonomy objectives, which require it to develop fully autonomous robotaxis without human drivers.

Musk explained that Cybercab production proceeds with “agonizingly slow” speed because he considers the upcoming European and Chinese market entry as the most important development for Tesla’s software-as-a-service business.

He stated that the company needs to develop high-reliability autonomy because it serves as the “acid test” that will determine their future success.

Also Read: Did Elon Musk Just Mock Trump Over Venezuela and Greenland At Davos? Tesla Boss’ Sarcastic Joke Raises Eyebrows