Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage

A recent report has revealed that a framed photograph of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was displayed inside the New York City mansion of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, who was awaiting trial on charges of sexually exploiting underage girls, was found hanging in his prison cell in 2019. The report was cited by UK-based news outlet Middle East Eye (MEE).

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Faces Criticism

Following the revelation, social media users reacted sharply, with many expressing little surprise at the image’s existence. MEE reported that one user referenced another photograph showing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) alongside George Nader, a convicted criminal and serial pedophile.

Some users linked the controversy to Saudi Arabia’s continued silence over the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which has claimed more than 60,000 Palestinian lives since October 2023. The criticism intensified, with online commentators connecting the photo to what they described as “long-standing allegations of Gulf-Israeli collaboration.”

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that was on display at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/sdigzeF9in — Mr Pool (@pooL_rM311_7221) August 7, 2025

Sam Youssef, an author and editor of American and International Affairs, questioned,“Do you now understand why Arab rulers kneel to Netanyahu and the Mossad?”

Epstein–MBS Connection Traced Back to 2018

While many expressed shock over the apparent link between MBS and Epstein, MEE noted that the relationship had been public knowledge for years. In 2018, a year before his death, Epstein himself claimed in a New York Times interview that he had ties with the Saudi crown prince.

The crown prince was not the only prominent figure whose image was discovered inside Epstein’s Manhattan residence. According to the report, framed photographs of several influential individuals were also displayed, including:

US President Donald Trump

Former President Bill Clinton

Pope John Paul II

Mick Jagger

Elon Musk

Fidel Castro

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World (UAE)

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al-Thani, former Prime Minister of Qatar

Images from the home of Jeffrey Epstein show cameras in bedrooms and photos of him with: Donald Trump

Steve Bannon

Bill Clinton

Elon Musk

Larry Summers

Mohammed bin Salman

and more As well as memorabilia from Ehud Barak, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, and many others. Gift link 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/1AKKLMmxfB — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) August 5, 2025

Epstein’s Death and the Ongoing Controversy

In 2019, Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell while awaiting trial on charges of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls at his properties in New York and Florida.

His well-documented connections to powerful figures — including the sitting U.S. president, several former presidents, members of royalty, and billionaires — have continued to fuel speculation about the true scope of his network. Some critics maintain that Epstein may have been killed to prevent further revelations.

President Trump, in particular, has faced renewed scrutiny over the handling of the Epstein case, with the matter continuing to stir controversy even among his own supporters.

