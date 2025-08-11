LIVE TV
Home > World > Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein's NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage

A report has revealed that a framed photograph of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was displayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion. The discovery has reignited debates over Epstein’s connections with powerful global figures. Social media users linked the revelation to broader geopolitical controversies involving Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Saudi Crown Prince found in Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC mansion sparks outrage and political controversy online. Photos/X.
Photo of Saudi Crown Prince found in Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC mansion sparks outrage and political controversy online. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 11, 2025 10:36:47 IST

A recent report has revealed that a framed photograph of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was displayed inside the New York City mansion of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, who was awaiting trial on charges of sexually exploiting underage girls, was found hanging in his prison cell in 2019. The report was cited by UK-based news outlet Middle East Eye (MEE).  

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Faces Criticism   

Following the revelation, social media users reacted sharply, with many expressing little surprise at the image’s existence. MEE reported that one user referenced another photograph showing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) alongside George Nader, a convicted criminal and serial pedophile.  

Some users linked the controversy to Saudi Arabia’s continued silence over the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which has claimed more than 60,000 Palestinian lives since October 2023. The criticism intensified, with online commentators connecting the photo to what they described as “long-standing allegations of Gulf-Israeli collaboration.”  

Sam Youssef, an author and editor of American and International Affairs, questioned,“Do you now understand why Arab rulers kneel to Netanyahu and the Mossad?”  

Epstein–MBS Connection Traced Back to 2018  

While many expressed shock over the apparent link between MBS and Epstein, MEE noted that the relationship had been public knowledge for years. In 2018, a year before his death, Epstein himself claimed in a New York Times interview that he had ties with the Saudi crown prince.   

The crown prince was not the only prominent figure whose image was discovered inside Epstein’s Manhattan residence. According to the report, framed photographs of several influential individuals were also displayed, including:  
US President Donald Trump  
Former President Bill Clinton  
Pope John Paul II  
Mick Jagger  
Elon Musk  
Fidel Castro  
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World (UAE)  
Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al-Thani, former Prime Minister of Qatar  

Epstein’s Death and the Ongoing Controversy  

In 2019, Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell while awaiting trial on charges of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls at his properties in New York and Florida.  

His well-documented connections to powerful figures — including the sitting U.S. president, several former presidents, members of royalty, and billionaires — have continued to fuel speculation about the true scope of his network. Some critics maintain that Epstein may have been killed to prevent further revelations.  

President Trump, in particular, has faced renewed scrutiny over the handling of the Epstein case, with the matter continuing to stir controversy even among his own supporters.  

