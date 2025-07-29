Home > World > Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration’s Push to Defund Planned Parenthood

US Judge Talwani ruled Monday that Planned Parenthood cannot be cut off from Medicaid reimbursements under Trump-era tax legislation. The decision restores funding to clinics offering contraception, STI testing, and preventive care - services that serve millions of low-income Americans.

A federal judge blocked new rules that aimed to cut Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding, ensuring continued access to contraceptive, cancer and STI care. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 29, 2025 01:00:45 IST

A federal judge ruled on Monday that Planned Parenthood clinics across the US must continue receiving Medicaid reimbursements, effectively thwarting President Donald Trump’s attempt to strip the organisation of vital funding through recent tax legislation, according to a report published by The Associated Press. 

Monday’s court decision, the report said, replaces an earlier injunction limited to specific clinics in Massachusetts.

“Patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable… restricting members’ ability to provide healthcare services threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies … and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs,” US District Judge Indira Talwani wrote, per the news agency.

What the Legislation Proposed

The disputed provision, effective July 4, directed the federal government to withhold Medicaid payments for one year from abortion providers that received more than $800,000 in Medicaid funds in 2023 , even if they also provide non‑abortion services like contraception and STD testing. Although Planned Parenthood isn’t named outright, the policy reportedly targets its nearly 600 clinics across the US.

According to the report, affected providers include Planned Parenthood centers in 48 American states and other entities in places like Maine.

Legal Fight and Stakes

Talwani clarified that her ruling does not force the federal government to fund abortions or services not already covered by Medicaid, as reported by The Associated Press. The judge, instead, prevented exclusion of providers like Planned Parenthood when they show a “substantial likelihood of success” in court.

Planned Parenthood had projected that losing Medicaid funding could force the closure of nearly 200 of its clinics across 24 US states, potentially cutting critical care for over one million patients.

“We are suing the Trump administration over this targetted attack on Planned Parenthood health centers and the patients who rely on them for care… patients who use Medicaid as their insurance to get birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing … can continue to do so at their local Planned Parenthood health center,” the AP quoted Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson as saying.

The lawsuit, which names HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was filed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its state affiliates in Massachusetts and Utah, the report said.

Questioning judge Talwani’s ruling, the Department of Health and Human Services said that states should not be forced to fund organisations that prioritise political advocacy over healthcare. Spokesperson Andrew Nixon reportedly said it “undermines state flexibility” and raises concerns about accountability.

Why It Matters

Medicaid covers low-income and disabled Americans, and nearly half of Planned Parenthood patients rely on it. Many of these clinics offer essential preventive health services often unavailable in rural or underserved areas. Cutting funds could leave serious gaps in reproductive and preventive care.

