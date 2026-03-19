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Home > World News > Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US

Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, an Indian national accused of running a multi year mail and wire fraud scheme across the United States. He allegedly deceived victims into sending money through fear based scams, and authorities are now seeking public help to locate him.

(Photo: @FBI via X)
(Photo: @FBI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 19, 2026 07:55:04 IST

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Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US

A nationwide search has been initiated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find an Indian national known as Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel who is accused of defrauding numerous victims in the United States between 2017 and 2021. Patel, who goes by the name Kenny Patel, is approximately 35 years of age, and is assumed to be living in or travelling between the states of Illinois and Pennsylvania, the agency said via a post on X. The police have encouraged people to provide any information that would aid in his whereabouts.

Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel?

Patel is sought in a mail and wire conspiracy fraud case. Officials have claimed that he was born in India and he had worked as a fuel station attendant in the past. He also adopts various names, namely Mecco, Kenny and Kalpesh Patel. He was charged and on June 22, 2023, issued a federal arrest warrant in the United States District Court in London, Kentucky, in the Eastern District. Since the alleged fraud is of large magnitude and nature, the case has since attracted attention.



What did Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel do?

Investigators allege that Patel participated in a national plot where victims used to be contacted, mostly using the phone and confused into thinking that their identity was connected with a criminal act. They were intimidated and scared into giving huge amounts of money, usually in forms of cash or prepaid debit cards to different addresses within the US. According to warnings issued by the FBI, these frauds are dependent on psychological manipulation and the use of impersonation techniques. Authorities are willing to hear anyone who has any relevant information to call his or her nearest office of FBI or contact them via an US embassy or US consulate because the hunt to find Patel is still progressing.

Also Read: Global Oil And Gas Network Under Fire As Iran-Israel War Targets Energy Infrastructure After South Pars Strike — What Are These Key Facilities?

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Tags: FBI investigationFBI most wantedFBI searchhome-hero-pos-3Indian national fraud caseKalpeshkumar Rasikbhai PatelKenny Patelwanted by FBIWho Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai PatelWho Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patelwire fraud case

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Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US

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Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US
Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US
Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US
Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US

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