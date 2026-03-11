Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

Kilauea which is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted again on Hawaii’s Big Island, blasting dramatic fountains of lava high into the sky and forcing officials to issue warnings and close parts of a national park.

Reports say that the eruption began Tuesday morning inside the Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the volcano’s summit. According to scientists who were monitoring the volcano, powerful bursts of molten rock shot upward in spectacular fountains. They reached heights of more than 1,000 feet, and in some cases nearly 1,300 feet. The eruption quickly sent volcanic ash and rock fragments known as tephra into the surrounding area.

Closures announced across Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Authorities have responded by closing various sections of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and parts of Highway 11. The falling debris and ash have created dangerous conditions for visitors and drivers. Park officials said the summit area, trails and overlooks were shut down while rangers evacuated people from the immediate vicinity.

According to reports The eruption is part of a long ongoing eruptive phase that began in December 2024. Scientists say this latest burst marks the 43rd eruptive episode since that period started. While the fiery display looks dramatic, experts say the lava is still contained inside the volcano’s summit crater and currently poses no direct threat to nearby homes or buildings.

Ashfall warning issued in Hawaii

However, the eruption has still disrupted nearby communities. Ash and small volcanic fragments have been falling in some areas. This can irritate the eyes and lungs and contaminate rainwater catchment systems commonly used by residents. These risks have caused the National Weather Service to issue an ashfall warning for nearby regions.

Local officials even opened a temporary shelter as a precaution, though early reports said it had not been used initially. Authorities warned that falling tephra could damage property and make roads dangerous for drivers.

The eruption has also drawn attention because of its rare and powerful lava fountains. Scientists and emergency teams have continued to monitor the situation closely as activity at Kilauea remains unpredictable.

