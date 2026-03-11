LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > World > Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

One of the world’s most active volcanoes, Kilauea in Hawaii, erupted Tuesday morning, sending massive lava fountains more than 1,000 feet into the air from the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on the Big Island.

Kilauea erupts again in Hawaii (Image: X)
Kilauea erupts again in Hawaii (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 11, 2026 15:36:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

Kilauea which is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted again on Hawaii’s Big Island, blasting dramatic fountains of lava high into the sky and forcing officials to issue warnings and close parts of a national park.

Reports say that the eruption began Tuesday morning inside the Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the volcano’s summit. According to scientists who were monitoring the volcano, powerful bursts of molten rock shot upward in spectacular fountains. They reached heights of more than 1,000 feet, and in some cases nearly 1,300 feet. The eruption quickly sent volcanic ash and rock fragments known as tephra into the surrounding area.

Closures announced across Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Authorities have responded by closing various sections of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and parts of Highway 11. The falling debris and ash have created dangerous conditions for visitors and drivers. Park officials said the summit area, trails and overlooks were shut down while rangers evacuated people from the immediate vicinity.

According to reports The eruption is part of a long ongoing eruptive phase that began in December 2024. Scientists say this latest burst marks the 43rd eruptive episode since that period started. While the fiery display looks dramatic, experts say the lava is still contained inside the volcano’s summit crater and currently poses no direct threat to nearby homes or buildings.

Ashfall warning issued in Hawaii

However, the eruption has still disrupted nearby communities. Ash and small volcanic fragments have been falling in some areas. This can irritate the eyes and lungs and contaminate rainwater catchment systems commonly used by residents. These risks have caused the National Weather Service to issue an ashfall warning for nearby regions.

Local officials even opened a temporary shelter as a precaution, though early reports said it had not been used initially. Authorities warned that falling tephra could damage property and make roads dangerous for drivers.

The eruption has also drawn attention because of its rare and powerful lava fountains. Scientists and emergency teams have continued to monitor the situation closely as activity at Kilauea remains unpredictable.

Also Read: Internet Loses Calm After Mysterious 12-Foot Sculpture Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Mimicking Titanic Pose Appears In Washington: ‘It’d Be Funnier If They Had No Pants On…’    

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hawaii lavalatest newsus newsviral video

RELATED News

From Palm Jumeirah Fires To DXB Airport Drone & Missile Strikes: Dubai Faces Its Biggest Security Test In Years – Is the City’s Reputation As A Safe, Opulent Travel Hub At Risk?

Internet Loses Calm After Mysterious 12-Foot Sculpture Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Mimicking Titanic Pose Appears In Washington: ‘It’d Be Funnier If They Had No Pants On…’

Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update: President’s Son Breaks Silence As War Reports Trigger Speculation Over Iran’s New Supreme Leader’s Condition, Says ‘He Is…..’

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

Are Airports In Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain And Kuwait Open Today On March 11? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

LATEST NEWS

“I Just Wanna Go Home”: Daren Sammy and Stranded West Indies Squad Finally Depart India After 9-Day Limbo

Thala’ Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant ‘CSK, CSK’ | Watch Viral Video

‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

LPG Shortage: Delhi High Court’s Lawyers Canteen Stops Main Course Service Amid Unavailability Of Gas Cylinders; Only Fruit Chaat, Salads To Be Served

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch
Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch
Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch
Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

QUICK LINKS