‘Drug Kingpin Dictator’: US Calls Nicolás Maduro A Narco-Terrorist And Illegitimate Ruler Of Venezuela

US Secretary of State on Sunday renewd US attack Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro saying he not the president adding his regime is not a legitimate government. Calling Maduro head of the Cartel de Los Sole, Rubio said a narco-terror organization has taken possession of a country.

US State Department Statement Calls Nicolás Maduro a Dictator

“And he is under indictment for pushing drugs into the United States,” Rubio posted on X.

Maduro is NOT the President of Venezuela and his regime is NOT the legitimate government. Maduro is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles, a narco-terror organization which has taken possession of a country. And he is under indictment for pushing drugs into the United States. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 27, 2025

US state department on the same released a press relase calling him a dictator who defied the will of the Venezuelan people. the statement added that Maduro one year ago baselessly declared himself a winner.

“The United States remains firm in its unwavering support to Venezuela’s restoration of democratic order and justice. Maduro is not the President of Venezuela and his regime is not the legitimate government,” satatement added.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Deflecting Epstein Scrutiny By Targeting Beyoncé, Kamala Harris Over Alleged Paid Endorsements?

Nicolás Maduro Is a Designated Narco-Terrorist: US State Department

the statement reiterated what Rubio posted on his X handle that “Maduro is the leader of the designated narco-terrorist organization Cartel de Los Soles, and he is responsible for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe.”

the statement further added that Maduro is currently indicted by US alleging that president has has corrupted institutions of country to help his drug cartel’s criminal narco-trafficking scheme into the US.

US Alleges Nicolás Maduro Manipulated Venezuelan Elections

State department statement also accused Maduro of rigging the country’s electoral system to what it called “maintain their illegitimate grip on power.”

“By scheduling the municipal elections on the eve of the anniversary of the stolen July 28 presidential election, the regime once again aims to deploy the military and police to suppress the will of the Venezuelan people,” statement added.

The staement added that US will continue to work with its partners in Venezuela and hold Maduro accountable for “his corrupt, and illegitimate regime.”

Also Read: Donald Trump, JD Vance Chase Obama In OJ Simpson-Style Meme As President Doubles Down On ‘Coup’ Claims