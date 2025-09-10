LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…

Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…

Protests continue across Nepal, with demonstrators setting fire to Parliament, the President’s Office, the PM’s residence, the Supreme Court, and homes of senior political leaders. Meanwhile, PM Oli resigned on Monday.

Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel
Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 10, 2025 09:49:32 IST

The Nepal Army has urged citizens, especially the Gen Z protesters, to stay calm and protect public and private property as violent demonstrations entered the second day, despite Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

In a statement released by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army said it would take charge of security operations from 10 pm on Tuesday. It warned that “some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.” The Army appealed for cooperation from the public.

Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, in a televised address, also urged protesters to stop violence and join dialogue. “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation,” he said. He added that the priority was to safeguard lives, protect Nepal’s heritage, and ensure the safety of citizens and diplomatic missions.

There are also reports suggesting that General Sigdel may have played a role in Oli’s decision to step down.

Who is Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel?

Born in 1967 in Rupandehi, Sigdel joined the Nepal Army in 1986 and was commissioned in 1987. He holds a master’s in strategic studies from China’s National Defense University and another master’s degree from Tribhuvan University. Trained in Nepal, India, and China, Sigdel has served in several senior military roles, including inspector general and director of military operations. He also participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Yugoslavia, Tajikistan, and Liberia.

Sigdel became Nepal’s 45th Chief of Army Staff in September 2024 and was later conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army during his visit to India in December 2024.

Meanwhile, protests continued across Nepal, with demonstrators setting fire to Parliament, the President’s Office, the PM’s residence, the Supreme Court, and homes of senior political leaders. Oli resigned on Monday after at least 19 protesters were killed during police action.

ALSO READ: Nepal Protests Spill Over: How Violence Impacts India’s Border Areas

Tags: kp sharma olinepalNepal Army Chief Ashok Raj SigdelNEPAL GEN Z PROTEST

RELATED News

‘See You All Very Soon’: Prajakta Koli Cancels Nepal Trip Amid Gen Z Protests And Violence
Why Did Poland Shoot Down Russian Drones? PM Donald Tusk Gives Big Update Amid Ukraine War: ‘An Operation Is Underway…’
Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM
When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…
France Faces Political Crossroads: Macron Selects Defence Chief Sebastien Lecornu As Prime Minister

LATEST NEWS

Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Turns One, Actress Marks The Big Occasion With Homemade Chocolate Cake
Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: How to Apply Online through Direct Link
How Much Would It Cost To Build Taj Mahal Today? Price Will Blow Your Mind, It Is…
Morning Energy VS Nighttime Wellness: When Should You Eat Chia Seeds?
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket
NewsX Exclusive | GST Reform Is A Process Overhaul, Not Just A Consumption Boost: Sanjeev Sanyal
World’s Largest Snake Fossil Found in India: Vasuki Indicus Weighed 1,000 Kg and Stretched 49 Feet
Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?
Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…
Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…
Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…
Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…
Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…

QUICK LINKS