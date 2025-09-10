Meet Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Man In Spotlight Amid Gen Z Protest, Got His Training From…

The Nepal Army has urged citizens, especially the Gen Z protesters, to stay calm and protect public and private property as violent demonstrations entered the second day, despite Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

In a statement released by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army said it would take charge of security operations from 10 pm on Tuesday. It warned that “some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.” The Army appealed for cooperation from the public.

Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, in a televised address, also urged protesters to stop violence and join dialogue. “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation,” he said. He added that the priority was to safeguard lives, protect Nepal’s heritage, and ensure the safety of citizens and diplomatic missions.

There are also reports suggesting that General Sigdel may have played a role in Oli’s decision to step down.

Who is Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel?

Born in 1967 in Rupandehi, Sigdel joined the Nepal Army in 1986 and was commissioned in 1987. He holds a master’s in strategic studies from China’s National Defense University and another master’s degree from Tribhuvan University. Trained in Nepal, India, and China, Sigdel has served in several senior military roles, including inspector general and director of military operations. He also participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Yugoslavia, Tajikistan, and Liberia.

Sigdel became Nepal’s 45th Chief of Army Staff in September 2024 and was later conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army during his visit to India in December 2024.

Meanwhile, protests continued across Nepal, with demonstrators setting fire to Parliament, the President’s Office, the PM’s residence, the Supreme Court, and homes of senior political leaders. Oli resigned on Monday after at least 19 protesters were killed during police action.

