Lord Meghnad Jagdishchandra Desai Passes Away at 85; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Condolences

Lord Meghnad Desai, renowned Indian-origin economist and UK House of Lords member, passed away at 85. PM Narendra Modi and British officials expressed condolences, praising his role in economics and strengthening India-UK ties. Desai’s legacy includes his academic work and efforts like installing Gandhi’s statue in London.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 30, 2025 03:13:00 IST

Distinguished Indian-origin economist, author, and member of the UK House of Lords, Lord Meghnad Desai, passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, prompting an outpouring of condolences from across the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron.

 Born as Meghnad Jagdishchandra Desai in 1940 in Vadodara, the economist began his academic journey in economics at the University of Mumbai, where he earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, following which he received a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, completing his PhD in economics in 1963, three years after enrolling.

 Following the news of his demise, PM Modi expressed grief and recalled his valuable contributions to economic thought and India-UK relations.

 “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM Modi stated in a post on X.

The British High Commissioner to India also expressed her condolences over Desai’s demise, stating, “RIP Lord Desai. Thoughts with Kishwar Desai and his wider family and friends. Such fond memories of watching the UK general election with him last year,” in a post on X.

“So sad to learn Lord Meghnad Desai passed away in Delhi this evening. First Indian Labour Party Peer, Professor Emeritus LSE, renowned economist and author. A passionate advocate for UK-India links. Thoughts of all UK in India with his wife Lady Kishwar and their children,” the Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to India, Christina Scott, stated in a post on X.

 The High Commission of India in London also paid tribute to Desai, noting that he had championed the strong and lasting ties between India and the UK and that his contributions would continue to inspire diplomats, academics, and thought leaders in both nations.

“The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened by the passing of Lord Meghnad Desai. A teacher, scholar, thought leader and great advocate of the enduring friendship between India and the UK. Lord Desai’s work will be cherished by generations of diplomats, scholars and thought leaders in both countries. His role in the installation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London ensures that his legacy will endure,” the High Commission of India in London stated in a post on X.

Desai was elevated to the UK House of Lords in 1991, where he served as the first Indian-origin peer from the Labour Party. He held the title of Professor Emeritus at the London School of Economics (LSE) and was widely respected for his academic contributions and public policy insights.

(Inputs From ANI)

