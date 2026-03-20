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Home > World News > Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’

Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’

The Israel Defence Forces intensified operations in southern Lebanon, striking over 2,000 Hezbollah targets, including command posts and missile launchers.

IDF says it eliminated over 570 Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon (IMAGE: X)
IDF says it eliminated over 570 Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 20, 2026 21:39:14 IST

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Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday announced that their troops are maintaining a sustained offensive in southern Lebanon, targeting key infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah militant group.

In a post on X, the IDF detailed the massive scale of these ongoing operations, stating, “As part of the forward defensive effort, IDF troops continue targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah and have struck +2,000 terror targets.”

The military stated that these strikes have specifically aimed at dismantling the group’s operational capabilities, hitting “120 Hezbollah command posts, 100+ weapons storage facilities, and 130+ missile launchers.” The IDF further reported that the campaign has resulted in significant casualties, noting that “570+ Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated” during recent engagements.

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These operations are part of a broader strategy to secure Israel’s northern border. The military emphasised that the offensive remains a direct response to Hezbollah’s involvement in regional hostilities, adding, “The IDF will continue to operate against Hezbollah after they chose to join the conflict in defence of the Iranian terror regime.”

The escalation follows a wave of strikes that began on Wednesday. Sharing details on X, the IDF said, “Following the evacuation of residents of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon and in response to rocket fire toward Israeli territory, the IDF has begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.”

The human cost of the conflict has continued to rise following these strikes. The death toll from an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Chaat, eastern Lebanon, which occurred yesterday, has climbed to six, Al Jazeera reported, citing the National News Agency.

In a separate strike in Chaat, Al Jazeera reported that four people were killed, with rescue teams continuing to search the rubble for those still missing.

Hezbollah has retaliated by claiming responsibility for attacks on Israeli troops in the southern town of Taybeh. Another Hezbollah-targeted group was stationed in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel and came under fire for the second time that evening, as per Al Jazeera, following earlier reports that the town was struck by Hezbollah rockets. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

ALSO READ: Will Trump’s Next Move Break Strait of Hormuz Chokehold? 50,000-Ton USS Tripoli, An Amphibious Assault Ship, Heads To Gulf To Join USS Abraham Lincoln

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Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’

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Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’

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Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’
Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’
Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’
Middle East Tensions Soar As Israel Intensifies War On Hezbollah, Strikes More Than 2,000 Terror Targets: ‘570+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated’

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