LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed

Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed

A rescue helicopter crashed in Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing five crew members due to bad weather, officials said. Heavy monsoon rains have caused landslides and floods, killing 164 in northern Pakistan. Authorities warn more rain may hit the region, worsening the situation.

An emergency team has been sent to the crash site, reports said
An emergency team has been sent to the crash site, reports said

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 15, 2025 19:23:00 IST

A helicopter in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crashed while being on a rescue mission on Friday, leading to the death of five crew members, AFP said, citing the chief minister of the state.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of the state, said that poor weather was the reason for the incident that occurred in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district. ““An MI-17 helicopter of the provincial government, carrying relief supplies for rain-affected areas of Bajaur, crashed in the Pandiyali area due to bad weather. Five crew members, including two pilots, died,” he said.

The Helicopter Belonged to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

News agency PTI reported that an MI-17 helicopter, belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, had flown from Peshawar. However, as soon as it reached the Mohmand tribal district, it disappeared from the air traffic, and its contact was completely lost.

Authorities are still trying to determine if the weather was the sole reason for the crash or if other factors also played a part in it. Reports said that an emergency team has been sent to the crash site.

Landslides and flash floods across the area of northern Pakistan, caused by heavy downpours, have until now resulted in the death of 164 people in the last 24 hours, AFP said. The mountainous region of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst hit, with at least 150 deaths reported in the area, the National Disaster Management Authority noted.

More Rainfall Predicted by Pakistan’s Weather Department

Meanwhile, the situation is likely to worsen, as the country’s meteorological department warned that the northwest could face heavy rainfall and urged people to avoid areas that are likely to be hit by it.

In 2022, monsoon floods covered a third of the country and killed 1,700 people, AFP said.

Earlier in June this year, 22 people died and 11 others were injured in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to incidents linked to heavy rain, strong winds, flash floods, and landslides, the country’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) noted.

Also Read: Pakistan Flood Tragedy: 22 Dead, 11 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monsoon Havoc

Tags: khyber pakhtunkhwapakistan

RELATED News

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
From Anime to Anger: Why Indonesians Raised Pirate Flag on Independence Day?

LATEST NEWS

Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’
Carlos Alcaraz Battles Heat And Andrey Rublev To Enter Cincinnati Semi-Finals
La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed
Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed
Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed
Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?