Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed

A helicopter in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crashed while being on a rescue mission on Friday, leading to the death of five crew members, AFP said, citing the chief minister of the state.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of the state, said that poor weather was the reason for the incident that occurred in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district. ““An MI-17 helicopter of the provincial government, carrying relief supplies for rain-affected areas of Bajaur, crashed in the Pandiyali area due to bad weather. Five crew members, including two pilots, died,” he said.

The Helicopter Belonged to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

News agency PTI reported that an MI-17 helicopter, belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, had flown from Peshawar. However, as soon as it reached the Mohmand tribal district, it disappeared from the air traffic, and its contact was completely lost.

Authorities are still trying to determine if the weather was the sole reason for the crash or if other factors also played a part in it. Reports said that an emergency team has been sent to the crash site.

Landslides and flash floods across the area of northern Pakistan, caused by heavy downpours, have until now resulted in the death of 164 people in the last 24 hours, AFP said. The mountainous region of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst hit, with at least 150 deaths reported in the area, the National Disaster Management Authority noted.

More Rainfall Predicted by Pakistan’s Weather Department

Meanwhile, the situation is likely to worsen, as the country’s meteorological department warned that the northwest could face heavy rainfall and urged people to avoid areas that are likely to be hit by it.

In 2022, monsoon floods covered a third of the country and killed 1,700 people, AFP said.

Earlier in June this year, 22 people died and 11 others were injured in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to incidents linked to heavy rain, strong winds, flash floods, and landslides, the country’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) noted.

