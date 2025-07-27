Multiple People Stabbed at Traverse City Walmart Store, Suspect in Custody

A terrifying scene unfolded Saturday afternoon as multiple people were stabbed inside a Traverse City Walmart store, The Associated Press reported, quoting local authorities.

The Michigan State Police said the Traverse City Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and a suspect is now in custody. However, there was no immediate information available on the individual’s identity or motive.

The incident reportedly took place just before 5 pm, when when police were notified of multiple stabbing victims inside the Walmart.

Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington told the Associated Press in an email that the company is “working with police and defer(s) questions to them right now.”

While the exact number of victims is not yet confirmed, initial reports suggest at least seven people were stabbed, some with serious injuries requiring tourniquets, BNO News reported.

Meanwhile, authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues, citing safety and logistical concerns, per AP.

Traverse City is located roughly 255 miles (410 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

(This is a breaking news story)