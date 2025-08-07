LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Will Be The Next President of Myanmar? Myint Swe, The Acting President, Dies at 74

Who Will Be The Next President of Myanmar? Myint Swe, The Acting President, Dies at 74

Myanmar's acting president, Myint Swe, has died at 74, creating a leadership vacuum amid ongoing political turmoil. His death could open the path for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to officially assume the presidency. The country's future leadership will be crucial as Myanmar continues to face civil unrest, international pressure, and internal power struggles.

Who Will Be The Next President of Myanmar? Myint Swe, The Acting President, Dies at 74

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: August 7, 2025 17:52:00 IST

Myint Swe, Myanmar’s acting president, dies at 74

Acting President of Myanmar, Myint Swe, died in the early hours of August 7, 2025, due to alleged health complications. A retired Army general, Myint Swe, had long served as one of the closest aides to the military establishment and was appointed acting president following the military coup against the democratically elected National League for Democracy government in February 2021. Being the figurehead head of the military-led State Administration Council (SAC), he was something on paper only, with actual power residing in the hands of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

 

With Myint Swe dead, one of the most defining moments has arrived for Myanmar amidst acute civil unrest, economic destitution, armed ethnic resistance, and the throes of the pro-democracy movement. His departure docks a constitutional vacancy at the very top of the state and brings to the fore pressing questions: What will be the next move of the military regime? Will the vacancy become a cause for either political arrangement or compensation, or simply reinforce the existing structure of the junta?

 

Who will be the next President of Myanmar?

The acting presidency now being vacant, the spotlight turns to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, armed forces chief and Myanmar’s de facto leader. While in control since 2021, he never officially took the title of president. Analysts think that this vacancy might encourage the military to appoint a nominal figurehead loyal to them or, conversely, see Min Aung Hlaing formalizing his position into that of the president. 

In return, this could agitate further against inside and outside the country, as the junta remains under international sanctions and allegations of human rights violations. The next weeks may, therefore, be decisive for the military’s strategy concerning how it conducts an internal succession against rising unrest.

 

Disclaimer- This article is based on publicly available news sources and reports as of August 2025. Information may evolve as the situation develops. Always refer to official government statements and verified news agencies for the most accurate updates.

Who Will Be The Next President of Myanmar? Myint Swe, The Acting President, Dies at 74

