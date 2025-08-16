Myanmar Military’s Airstrike on Gem Mining Centre of Mogok Leaves At Least 21 Dead

A midnight airstrike by Myanmar’s military on the popular gem-mining center of Mogok killed at least 21 civilians, including a pregnant woman, The Associated Press reported on Saturday, quoting officials and local media.

According to the report, the strike happened Thursday at around 8:30 pm in Shwegu ward of Mogok township, located roughly 115 km northeast of Mandalay. Oo,Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) spokesperson Lway Yay said, “About 21 civilians were killed. Seven others were injured. Homes and Buddhist monastery buildings were also damaged,” as reported by AP.

Rising Toll and Civilian Hardship

The TNLA, which seized control of Mogok in July 2024, revealed that 16 women were among the victims. The group further claimed that the airstrike appeared to have targetted a Buddhist monastery. Telegram posts from the group indicated that at least 15 houses were damaged in the strike.

Two Mogok residents told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the death toll could be closer to 30 because one of the bombed houses held visitors to the pregnant woman. Meanwhile, independent outlets, including Myanmar Now and Democratic Voice of Burma circulated images and videos showing smoke, debris and the aftermath of the bombing.

A Bloody Pattern in a Widening War

The latest airstrike is part of an escalation in Myanmar’s civil war, triggered by the 2021 military coup. Since then, the junta has intensified air raids on resistance-held areas even as opponents cry foul over the upcoming election, calling it “a sham”.

The TNLA said earlier August strikes killed 17 people, including two Buddhist monks and injured 20 others in their territory. Just days before, 16 truck drivers were reportedly killed in Sagaing during intense fighting, per AP.