LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

Pelosi, now 86, was first elected to Congress in 1986. Over nearly four decades, she rose to become one of the most powerful women in American politics.

Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 02:08:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

Former US House Speaker and long-time California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is reportedly planning to retire ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, according to an NBC News report. The outlet said Democrats are “bracing” for the exit of one of their most influential and longest-serving leaders. Pelosi has not officially confirmed or denied the reports.

Pelosi, now 86, was first elected to Congress in 1986. Over nearly four decades, she rose to become one of the most powerful women in American politics. In 2006, she made history as the first woman ever to serve as Speaker of the House and went on to lead the Democratic caucus for 20 years. Pelosi played a key role in passing the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, and became a central figure in resisting Donald Trump’s presidency.

According to NBC News, Pelosi’s final major political effort could be California’s Proposition 50, a proposed ballot measure expected to be voted on in November 2026. The measure would allow the state legislature to temporarily redraw congressional boundaries, a move likely to favour Democrats in several Republican-held districts. The proposal mirrors a Texas initiative that strengthened GOP control over Democratic seats.

Throughout her career, Pelosi has faced both praise and criticism. She was among the top Democrats who urged President Joe Biden to step aside during the 2024 election race. Within her party, she has repeatedly overcome internal challenges to her leadership. 

Nancy Pelosi is also one of the wealthiest members of Congress. According to investment platform Quiver Quantitative, her estimated net worth is around $283.29 million. Her assets include major holdings in Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Netflix. The breakdown of her wealth includes $133.7 million in stocks, $70.2 million in ownership interests, and $45 million in real estate. Her congressional salary is $174,000 per year, the standard rate for most House members.

ALSO READ: Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Politician Set To Give Big Challenge To Nancy Pelosi, Once Played A Key Role In…

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 2:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nancy PelosiNancy Pelosi retirementus news

RELATED News

Who Is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer All Set To Argue Landmark Case Against Trump’s Tariffs In US Supreme Court

Sudan Rebel Forces Kidnap Indian Worker, Ask Him, ‘You Know Shah Rukh Khan?’ Here’s What Happened

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

Is China Secretly Conducting Nuclear Tests? Beijing Calls Out Donald Trump’s Accusations: ‘Our Strategy Is Defensive’

LATEST NEWS

Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carrey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Harmanpreet Kaur Bags Big Endorsement Deal Hours After Women’s World Cup Win, Is Worth Rs…

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

‘They Don’t Deserve Mammootty’: Prakash Raj Calls Out National Awards Over Snubbing Malayalam Superstar, Claims They Are Rigged

No Illegal Imports, No Commercial Breeding: CITES Lauds Vantara’s Conservation Model

Mehul Choksi Moves Belgium’s Top Court Against Antwerp Court Extradition Order

Toxic Gas Leak in Gwalior: 4-Year-Old Dies, Family Members Critically Ill

Was Zubeen Garg’s Death Not An Accident But A Murder? Assam CM Makes Shocking Claims As He Confirms SIT Chargesheet Date

Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk
Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk
Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk
Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

QUICK LINKS