Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

Former US House Speaker and long-time California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is reportedly planning to retire ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, according to an NBC News report. The outlet said Democrats are “bracing” for the exit of one of their most influential and longest-serving leaders. Pelosi has not officially confirmed or denied the reports.

Pelosi, now 86, was first elected to Congress in 1986. Over nearly four decades, she rose to become one of the most powerful women in American politics. In 2006, she made history as the first woman ever to serve as Speaker of the House and went on to lead the Democratic caucus for 20 years. Pelosi played a key role in passing the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, and became a central figure in resisting Donald Trump’s presidency.

According to NBC News, Pelosi’s final major political effort could be California’s Proposition 50, a proposed ballot measure expected to be voted on in November 2026. The measure would allow the state legislature to temporarily redraw congressional boundaries, a move likely to favour Democrats in several Republican-held districts. The proposal mirrors a Texas initiative that strengthened GOP control over Democratic seats.

Throughout her career, Pelosi has faced both praise and criticism. She was among the top Democrats who urged President Joe Biden to step aside during the 2024 election race. Within her party, she has repeatedly overcome internal challenges to her leadership.

Nancy Pelosi is also one of the wealthiest members of Congress. According to investment platform Quiver Quantitative, her estimated net worth is around $283.29 million. Her assets include major holdings in Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Netflix. The breakdown of her wealth includes $133.7 million in stocks, $70.2 million in ownership interests, and $45 million in real estate. Her congressional salary is $174,000 per year, the standard rate for most House members.

