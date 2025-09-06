LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!

Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!

Egypt and Qatar condemned Netanyahu’s remarks suggesting Palestinians could be displaced via Rafah. Egypt called it a “red line” and potential war crime, while Qatar criticized Israel’s collective punishment. Both nations, mediators in Gaza, urged the international community to oppose such policies.

Israel has been accused of violating the human rights of Palestinians. (Picture Credit - ANI)
Israel has been accused of violating the human rights of Palestinians. (Picture Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 6, 2025 19:04:24 IST

Egypt and Qatar have strongly criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for suggesting that Palestinians could be displaced, including through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

On Friday, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Netanyahu’s remarks were part of “ongoing attempts to prolong conflict in the region and avoid responsibility for Israeli actions in Gaza.”

Netanyahu, in an interview with the Israeli Telegram channel Abu Ali Express, said there were “different plans to rebuild Gaza” and claimed that “half of the population wants to leave.” He argued this was “not a mass expulsion” and added, “I can open Rafah for them, but it will be closed immediately by Egypt.”

Egypt and Qatar Slam Israel Over Gaza Proposal

Egypt firmly rejected this idea, repeating its “categorical opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians.” The ministry warned such actions would clearly violate international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes. It also stressed that Egypt would never be involved in such moves and called the issue a “red line.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Netanyahu’s comments, saying they were part of “Israel’s continued violations of Palestinian rights.” The statement said that collective punishment by Israel would not succeed in pushing Palestinians off their land or stripping them of their rights. Qatar also called on the international community to unite against Israel’s “extremist and provocative policies” to prevent further violence in the region.

Will Israel Respond to the Threats by Qatar and Israel?

Both Egypt and Qatar have been acting as mediators between Israel and Hamas, trying to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and allow more humanitarian aid into the territory.

Experts described Netanyahu’s statements as “highly controversial.” They said both Egypt and Qatar’s strong reactions show they believe Israel has a wider plan to force Palestinians out of Gaza. They pointed out that Israel launched the war, has closed the Rafah crossing, and is directly responsible for the suffering of Palestinians.

Meawnhile, more than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing war. In latest update, Israel has again asked Gaza residents to vacate their lands as it pushes further into the city.

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!

Tags: egyptisraelqatar

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: Viral Teacher, Who Engaged In War Of Words With BJP Workers During Bihar Bandh, Served Notice
We want action against officials: Akhilesh Yadav on 'vote chori' allegations by BJP against SP in Kannauj
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!
Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!
Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!
Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!

QUICK LINKS