Netanyahu Sparks Outrage: THESE Two Countries Warn Israel Against Expulsion of Palestinians!

Egypt and Qatar have strongly criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for suggesting that Palestinians could be displaced, including through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

On Friday, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Netanyahu’s remarks were part of “ongoing attempts to prolong conflict in the region and avoid responsibility for Israeli actions in Gaza.”

Netanyahu, in an interview with the Israeli Telegram channel Abu Ali Express, said there were “different plans to rebuild Gaza” and claimed that “half of the population wants to leave.” He argued this was “not a mass expulsion” and added, “I can open Rafah for them, but it will be closed immediately by Egypt.”

Egypt and Qatar Slam Israel Over Gaza Proposal

Egypt firmly rejected this idea, repeating its “categorical opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians.” The ministry warned such actions would clearly violate international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes. It also stressed that Egypt would never be involved in such moves and called the issue a “red line.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Netanyahu’s comments, saying they were part of “Israel’s continued violations of Palestinian rights.” The statement said that collective punishment by Israel would not succeed in pushing Palestinians off their land or stripping them of their rights. Qatar also called on the international community to unite against Israel’s “extremist and provocative policies” to prevent further violence in the region.

Will Israel Respond to the Threats by Qatar and Israel?

Both Egypt and Qatar have been acting as mediators between Israel and Hamas, trying to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and allow more humanitarian aid into the territory.

Experts described Netanyahu’s statements as “highly controversial.” They said both Egypt and Qatar’s strong reactions show they believe Israel has a wider plan to force Palestinians out of Gaza. They pointed out that Israel launched the war, has closed the Rafah crossing, and is directly responsible for the suffering of Palestinians.

Meawnhile, more than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing war. In latest update, Israel has again asked Gaza residents to vacate their lands as it pushes further into the city.

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!