Who Is Nikki Haley? Meet The Indian-American Politician Who Sided With India in Trump Tariff Dispute

Who Is Nikki Haley? Meet The Indian-American Politician Who Sided With India in Trump Tariff Dispute

Former US envoy to UN Nikki Haley, once South Carolina's governor and now a leading Republican voice, stood up for India amid Trump's tariff threats. A seasoned policymaker with deep Indian roots, Haley is no stranger to global diplomacy or tough economic battles.

Nikki Haley, daughter of Indian immigrants and former UN ambassador, has sided with India amid Trump's tariff threats, highlighting her long-standing global outlook. (Photo: X/@NikkiHaley)
Nikki Haley, daughter of Indian immigrants and former UN ambassador, has sided with India amid Trump's tariff threats, highlighting her long-standing global outlook. (Photo: X/@NikkiHaley)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 23:29:00 IST

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican presidential contender, is making the headlines again, and this time, it is not just for her policy stances but for defending India amid escalating US trade tensions.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Haley on Tuesday criticised what many see as a “double standard” in the Trump administration’s trade strategy.

“India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India,” Haley wrote in a satirical social media post.

Her remarks followed President Donald Trump’s latest warning Tuesday that he would raise tariffs on India “substantially in the next 24 hours,” citing India’s purchase of Russian oil against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Threatens to Raise India’s Tariffs ‘Substantially In Next 24 Hours’

Who Is Nikki Haley? The Republican Leader Standing By India

Before stepping onto the national and international stage, Haley served as Governor of South Carolina, leading a government of over 67,000 employees at the time with an estimated $26 billion budget. During her time in office, the American state saw the creation of over 85,000 new jobs in all 46 counties, with the jobless rate reaching a 15-year low.

As governor, Haley took frequent global trips, including to India, as she worked toward bringing in foreign investment. Her governance during challenging times, inclding during the Charleston church attack and the 1,000-year flood, solidified her image as a steady hand.

In 2015, she became the first US governor to sign legislation against the anti-Israel BDS movement, and stood firmly against plans to move Guantanamo Bay detainees to American soil.

From Bamberg to the World Stage: A Career Built on Executive Experience and Diplomacy

Born to Indian immigrant parents in South Carolina’s Bamberg, Haley’s first job was helping run the family’s clothing store at the age of 13. A graduate of Clemson University, her grassroots beginnings, analysts say, are a reflection of her no-nonsense political persona.

ALSO READ: Nikki Haley Urges Trump Administration to Not ‘Burn’ Ties With ‘Strong Ally’ India Over Russian Oil

Who Is Nikki Haley? Meet The Indian-American Politician Who Sided With India in Trump Tariff Dispute

