Home > World > North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary

Marking the 71st anniversary of the Korean War armistice, Kim Jong Un vowed to win the "anti-imperialist, anti-US" struggle. North Korea celebrated 'Victory Day' with military tributes, while also deepening ties with Russia, deploying troops and supplying munitions to its war effort.

Kim Jong Un vowed victory in the anti-US struggle as North Korea marks the Korean War armistice with military tributes and new ties to Russia. (Photo: X/@NorthNKAAL)
Kim Jong Un vowed victory in the anti-US struggle as North Korea marks the Korean War armistice with military tributes and new ties to Russia. (Photo: X/@NorthNKAAL)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 27, 2025 05:52:47 IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday asserted that his country will emerge victorious in its battle against the US, in a strongly worded message released by state media to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War armistice, Reuters reported.

“Our state and its people would surely achieve the great cause of building a rich country with a strong army and become honorable victors in the anti-imperialist, anti-US showdown,” Kim said during a visit to the country’s war museum, per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Victory Day Celebrations in the North

Although July 27, 1953, is the date an armistice was signed by North Korea, the US and China to bring hostilities in the Korean War to a halt, the North celebrates it as “Victory Day.” The armistice established a border separating the Korean peninsula close to the 38th parallel following years of acrimonious fighting.

Kim’s Tribute to Chinese Troops

The North Korean leader also made appearances at various memorials for the war, including the Tower of Friendship, which commemorates soldiers in China’s People’s Liberation Army who fought alongside North Korea during the war.

Pyongyang seeks to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Thousands of North Korean soldiers have reportedly been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region. North Korea has supplied Russia with munitions and may send more troops later this summer, the report stated, quoting South Korean officials.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Immediate Ceasefire Talks Amid Border Clashes

RELATED News

Railway Power Outage in Volgograd After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Russia Says
Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next
At Least 11 Stabbed at Walmart in Michigan’s Traverse City, Suspect in Custody
Former Trump Speechwriter, Fired During First Term, Appointed to Lead US Institute of Peace
Allianz Life Confirms Data Breach Exposing Millions of US Customers

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video | Bengaluru Jewellery Shop Robbery Caught On CCTV, Armed Robbers Escape With Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh In 30 Seconds
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary
Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!
Suneel Darshan Reflects on Painful Fallout with Sunny Deol: “The Darkest Chapter of My Life”
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Warns ChatGPT Users: No Legal Protection For Sensitive Conversations
What Is Nipah Virus? Kerala On High Alert After Fresh Case Sparks Public Health Concerns
Your July 27 Horoscope: Small Signs, Quiet Shifts, and What the Stars Are Saying Today
Ivermectin Cuts Malaria Transmission By 26%: Largest Study Offers New Hope
Take Control: Top Tips to Improve Your Menstrual Health, Stay Fresh, and Beat Period Pain Like a Pro
England Hope Ben Stokes Can Bowl On Final Day As India Fights Back In 4th Test
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?