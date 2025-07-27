North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday asserted that his country will emerge victorious in its battle against the US, in a strongly worded message released by state media to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War armistice, Reuters reported.

“Our state and its people would surely achieve the great cause of building a rich country with a strong army and become honorable victors in the anti-imperialist, anti-US showdown,” Kim said during a visit to the country’s war museum, per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Victory Day Celebrations in the North

Although July 27, 1953, is the date an armistice was signed by North Korea, the US and China to bring hostilities in the Korean War to a halt, the North celebrates it as “Victory Day.” The armistice established a border separating the Korean peninsula close to the 38th parallel following years of acrimonious fighting.

Kim’s Tribute to Chinese Troops

The North Korean leader also made appearances at various memorials for the war, including the Tower of Friendship, which commemorates soldiers in China’s People’s Liberation Army who fought alongside North Korea during the war.

Pyongyang seeks to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Thousands of North Korean soldiers have reportedly been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region. North Korea has supplied Russia with munitions and may send more troops later this summer, the report stated, quoting South Korean officials.

