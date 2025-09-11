LIVE TV
Home > World > "Not just partners, we are family": PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritius PM Ramgoolam

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 13:33:05 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday where the two leaders held a bilateral meeting and exchanged several documents. PM Modi highlighted the special relationship between India and Mauritius and reiterated how the Indian Ocean country is an integral pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First policy and vision, MAHASAGAR.

The leaders held the bilateral meeting in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and greeted each other, reflecting the bonhomie and the strength of India-Mauritius ties.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting and the exchange of documents, PM Modi said that it was a moment of pride for him to welcome Ramgoolam in Kashi.

PM Modi said, “While we welcome today our friends from Mauritius, this is not just formal meeting but a spiritual meeting, that is why I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but one family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India’s neighbourhood first policy and vision Mahasagar.”

“From ancient times, Kashi has been the symbol of Indian civilisation and the soul of culture. Our culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago and got absorbed in the life there. Like the continuous flow of Ganga in Kashi, the steady flow of Indian culture has been enriching and making Mauritius prosperous”, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also reflected upon his visit to Mauritius in March earlier this year as the guest for the National Day celebrations and how the leaders had upgraded the relationship to “enhanced strategic partnership”.

He highlighted in his remarks that during today’s bilateral meeting the leaders took stock of the various aspects of the India-Mauritius ties.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had called upon PM Ramgoolam here in Varanasi.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the they discussed the multifaceted partnership and reaffirmed commitment in strengthening the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership anchored in shared history, culture and people-to-people ties.

PM Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

He arrived in Varanasi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS