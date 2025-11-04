LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
Home > World > November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch

November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch

This rare sight happens when the Moon moves closest to Earth in its orbit, making it appear bigger and brighter in the night sky.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 02:28:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch

Skywatchers are in for a treat this month as November 2025 will bring one of the most breathtaking celestial events of the year, the November Supermoon. This rare sight happens when the Moon moves closest to Earth in its orbit, making it appear bigger and brighter in the night sky.

According to reports, the Moon will reach a distance of about 357,000 kilometres from Earth, marking its nearest approach of 2025. This will be the third and possibly the final supermoon of the year.

The November Supermoon 2025 will reach its peak on the night of Wednesday, November 5, and continue into the early hours of Thursday, November 6. In the United States, the Moon will be at its closest point at 1:23 am ET on November 6. 

People in cities like New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington will be able to witness the glowing spectacle, though the exact time may vary by location.

In India, sky enthusiasts will also get a clear view of the supermoon. The best time to watch it will be around 6:49 pm IST on November 5. During this period, the Moon will appear nearly 14 percent larger and up to 30 per cent brighter than usual. For the best experience, it’s recommended to watch from open areas with minimal light pollution and fewer tall buildings. No telescopes or special equipment are needed, just a clear sky and some patience.

The Moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle but an ellipse. This means that sometimes the Moon is closer to Earth (perigee) and sometimes farther away (apogee). When a full moon coincides with the perigee, it results in what astronomers call a “supermoon.”

ALSO READ: Earth Now Has Two Moons, NASA Makes Big Discovery, The Name Is…

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 2:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: supermoonSupermoon 2025

RELATED News

Who Is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer All Set To Argue Landmark Case Against Trump’s Tariffs In US Supreme Court

Sudan Rebel Forces Kidnap Indian Worker, Ask Him, ‘You Know Shah Rukh Khan?’ Here’s What Happened

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

Is China Secretly Conducting Nuclear Tests? Beijing Calls Out Donald Trump’s Accusations: ‘Our Strategy Is Defensive’

LATEST NEWS

November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch

Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carrey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Harmanpreet Kaur Bags Big Endorsement Deal Hours After Women’s World Cup Win, Is Worth Rs…

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

‘They Don’t Deserve Mammootty’: Prakash Raj Calls Out National Awards Over Snubbing Malayalam Superstar, Claims They Are Rigged

No Illegal Imports, No Commercial Breeding: CITES Lauds Vantara’s Conservation Model

Mehul Choksi Moves Belgium’s Top Court Against Antwerp Court Extradition Order

Toxic Gas Leak in Gwalior: 4-Year-Old Dies, Family Members Critically Ill

Was Zubeen Garg’s Death Not An Accident But A Murder? Assam CM Makes Shocking Claims As He Confirms SIT Chargesheet Date

November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch
November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch
November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch
November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch

QUICK LINKS