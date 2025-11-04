November Supermoon 2025: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Date, Time, And Best Places To Watch

Skywatchers are in for a treat this month as November 2025 will bring one of the most breathtaking celestial events of the year, the November Supermoon. This rare sight happens when the Moon moves closest to Earth in its orbit, making it appear bigger and brighter in the night sky.

According to reports, the Moon will reach a distance of about 357,000 kilometres from Earth, marking its nearest approach of 2025. This will be the third and possibly the final supermoon of the year.

The November Supermoon 2025 will reach its peak on the night of Wednesday, November 5, and continue into the early hours of Thursday, November 6. In the United States, the Moon will be at its closest point at 1:23 am ET on November 6.

People in cities like New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington will be able to witness the glowing spectacle, though the exact time may vary by location.

In India, sky enthusiasts will also get a clear view of the supermoon. The best time to watch it will be around 6:49 pm IST on November 5. During this period, the Moon will appear nearly 14 percent larger and up to 30 per cent brighter than usual. For the best experience, it’s recommended to watch from open areas with minimal light pollution and fewer tall buildings. No telescopes or special equipment are needed, just a clear sky and some patience.

The Moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle but an ellipse. This means that sometimes the Moon is closer to Earth (perigee) and sometimes farther away (apogee). When a full moon coincides with the perigee, it results in what astronomers call a “supermoon.”

ALSO READ: Earth Now Has Two Moons, NASA Makes Big Discovery, The Name Is…