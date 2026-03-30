Open Strait Of Hormuz Or Will Blow Up Power Plants, Oil Wells And Kharg Island: Trump’s Big Open Warning To Iran

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States is engaged in discussions with what he described as a “new and more reasonable” leadership in Iran, expressing optimism about a possible deal to bring the ongoing conflict to an end. He noted that progress had been made through both direct and indirect talks, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough amid rising regional tensions.

However, Trump also issued a strong warning to Tehran, urging it to reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. He cautioned that failure to do so could trigger a major U.S. military response, including potential strikes on Iran’s oil wells, power plants, and key energy infrastructure. The warning comes as tensions remain high, with the waterway playing a critical role in global oil supply and ongoing negotiations yet to yield a final agreement.

Trump’s Social Media Post

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump Issues Threats To Iran

Trump also threatened to attack the desalination plants that supply clean water in Iran. The U.S. president said last week he would pause attacks on Iran’s energy plants for 10 days, which would be until April 6, U.S. time.

While Trump has said the U.S. and Iran are making progress in talks, he has also been sending more U.S. ​troops to the region, leading Iran’s parliament speaker to accuse Washington of sending messages about possible negotiations while planning a ground invasion, prompting more defiance ⁠from Tehran. Iranian leaders have denied being in direct talks with the U.S.

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